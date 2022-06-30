ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Remains out of lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Acuna (foot) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Phillies. Acuna will be...

www.cbssports.com

Inside The Rays

GameDay Preview: Paredes, McClanahan Join MLB Elite With Recent Hot Streaks

It's the final game of the Tampa Bay Ray's five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, with Shane Baz on the mound. There's been plenty of record-breaking moments so far in this series, most notably by Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan and infielder Isaac Paredes. Here's what they've done, plus a preview of Sunday's game with amazing bios on the two pitchers, and all of our TV information and lineups.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Friday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras started the last two games, with one behind the plate and one as the designated hitter. Ronald Acuna (foot) is in the DH spot Friday while Travis d'Arnaud makes another start behind the plate.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves dominate Phase 1 of the All-Star voting

Fan voting for All-Star games in all sports should be a crime. It never results in the right guys receiving recognition, but in this case, it benefits the Braves, so I can deal with it. The final results for Phase 1 of the fan voting has concluded, and we did our job. Five Braves moved onto Phase 2, and Ronald Acuña was the top vote-getter in the National League, which means he automatically will be a starter for the NL.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant only wants to play for Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry remain in Miami, per report

As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Matt Olson breaks franchise record in first season in Atlanta, potential to break MLB record

Much has been made about the homecoming of Freddie Freeman in recent days. He fired his agent, and then a report surfaced that Casey Close never told Freeman about the team’s final offer, which is why Freeman fired him. It was an emotional weekend for him and Braves Country, but there’s another party affected by all of this — Atlanta’s new first baseman, Matt Olson.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Adam Duvall
Yardbarker

Daniel Bard could be the right-handed reliever the Braves are looking for

In this series of potential trade candidates, my primary focus has been on left-handed batters because that is what Alex Anthopoulos said he would be trying to add ahead of the trade deadline. However, with all the injuries that have hit the Braves bullpen, adding a reliever — particularly one from the right side — is equally as important.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close blasts Braves in statement

Casey Close, the former agent of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman called out Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb for a “reckless” tweet accusing him of withholding the Atlanta Braves’ final offer from his client. Close wasn’t done there, though. Now, he’s coming for the Braves, who he blasted in a statement on Thursday, […] The post Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman’s former agent Casey Close blasts Braves in statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday. Strider (4-2) didn't allow a hit until...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Braves make a trade to shuffle the bullpen ahead of their next series with the Reds

Ian Anderson could only make it through two innings in Thursday’s throttling by the Phillies. Cruz came in to eat up as many innings as possible, and went 2.2 innings, tossing 55 pitches. The move to active Bracho is likely just for depth purposes given the high usage of Cruz last night, but the big man has been struggling, so it could be more permanent. Bracho isn’t exactly lights out either, though.
ATLANTA, GA
#Braves#Phillies#Series Finale
FanSided

The biggest bust from each of the Falcons past ten drafts

The Atlanta Falcons have no doubt had their fair share of draft busts over the past decade. Although NFL scouts and general managers dedicate their lives to evaluating players coming up through the college ranks, they still will never even come close to being perfect, and the Falcons are no exception.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Notches theft Saturday

Yastrzemski went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Yastrzemski has gone consecutive games without a hit for the first time since June 18-20, but he's drawn three walks to keep his on-base skills intact. The outfielder also picked up his first steal of the year this season -- he was caught in his only previous attempt Opening Day. The 31-year-old has a .238/.342/.414 slash line with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 67 contests. Yastrzemski has seen a near-everyday role in the outfield lately, and it doesn't appear he's at risk of losing playing time after LaMonte Wade returned earlier in the week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras hitting sixth in Atlanta's Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras will catch on the road after Travis d'Arnaud was sent to the bench on Saturday afternoon. In a matchup versus right-hander Tyler Mahle, our models project Contreras to score 12.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
ATLANTA, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: X-rays negative, likely out Sunday

X-rays on Taylor's foot were negative, but manager Dave Roberts said he does not think Taylor will be in the lineup Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor fouled a ball off his foot Saturday and eventually left the game. He has been cleared of a fracture, though Roberts said Taylor is sore, so a day off is likely in the cards. Mookie Betts (ribs) will return Sunday, and while it sounds like Betts will mostly play second base upon his return, he will fill in for Taylor in right field in the series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base four times in return

Acuna went 2-for-3 with two hit-by-pitches and two runs scored in Friday's 9-1 rout of the Reds. It was a painful return from a four-game absence for Acuna, who had been out with a minor foot injury. Cincinnati hurlers plunked batters four times in total on the night, which could result in some retaliation later this weekend, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Acuna get Saturday off as Atlanta continues to treat the 24-year-old superstar with kid gloves in an effort to keep him healthy.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY

