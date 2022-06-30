ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

19-year-old arrested after 2 shot, including 9-year-old, at Wharton apartments

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gR5YCk800 An arrest has been made after a 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a Wharton apartment complex over the weekend.

Jason Matthew Garza, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the shooting.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers responded to the River Bend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd on Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 shot, including 9-year-old at an apartment complex in Wharton, police say

Upon arrival, Wharton police said they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was taken to a hospital by Life Flight. His condition was unknown.

A subsequent 911 call led officers to the OakBend Emergency Room, where they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Police believe the victim was involved in an argument with Garza when shots were fired.

Investigators said they believe the boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Standoff with barricaded man in east Houston motel with child inside room ends peacefully

HOUSTON - Officials say a standoff with a barricaded man inside an east Houston motel with a child inside the room, ended peacefully. The entire incident first began a little before 9:30 a.m. when officers got a call about Webster PD engaged in a chase with a man driving a stolen vehicle. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Harris Co. Constables Pct. 3 assisted in the pursuit.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wharton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Wharton, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Click2Houston.com

Man charged after leaving 4-month-old baby in bar with person he didn’t know, docs show

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after leaving a 4-month-old baby at a bar in northwest Houston Wednesday, court documents said. Derrick Johnson Jr., 22, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child with intent to return. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault to a family member, and an assault family violence charge from a previous incident, court documents said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The River Bend Apartments#Junior College Blvd#Life Flight
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy