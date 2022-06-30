ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sheriff's office asking for public's help locating missing teenage girl

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release
 3 days ago

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Rashell Lindsey.

Rashell left the home she was staying at in Ammon on June 16 around 3 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Rashell is not originally from this area and is believed to have friends in East Idaho and several family and friends from other states.

Rashell is described as being approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rashell is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or the P3tips app on your mobile device.

