ALBUQUERQUE – The following is a statement from Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) Chairman Steve Pearce on this Independence Day:. On this July 4th, we celebrate America’s Independence Day, a day to commemorate the Declaration of Independence that created the world’s great democracy that symbolizes freedom and liberty for all Americans and others around the globe. On our nation’s 246th birthday, we should all be thankful for those patriots throughout history who have served, protected and sacrificed in the name of this freedom.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO