Have you seen something eat a spotted lanternfly? Penn State researchers want to know

A Penn State graduate study launched in 2020 to learn which species of birds and other predators are eating spotted lanternflies continues to rely on reported sightings from the public.

Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, and Anne Johnson, a doctoral candidate in entomology, are spearheading a study that asks anyone who observes a bird or other predator feeding on one of the invasive insects to report that sighting in an email to birdsbitingbadbugs@gmail.com .

The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia but is spreading quickly across North America after being found in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. Researchers continue to work to develop knowledge about how the insect will fit into the ecosystem in its new home, such as new predator-prey relationships.

Anyone reporting a sighting is asked to include the common name of the predator, life stage of the lanternfly being preyed upon, date and location of the observation, any behaviors observed, and a photo of the encounter.

Also, the study is especially interested in whether the predator attempted to eat the insect, dropped it or finished eating it, and if it spit out the wings but ate the rest.

“Because the spotted lanternfly is a non-native insect, it doesn’t have natural enemies in the U.S. to keep its numbers in balance,” said Hoover. “Finding predators that live in our environment would be a great biological control option and useful in guiding management practices.”

At risk are agricultural commodities — including grapes, tree fruit, nursery plants and hardwood trees — as well as natural habitats, parks and backyards.

Hoover and Johnson explained that in its native environment, the spotted lanternfly is kept in check by several predators, including a parasitic wasp. However, importing new species to the U.S. as a control measure requires numerous studies on environmental impact and regulatory approval, a process that can take years.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have years,” Johnson said. “But if we can find native species that will prey on spotted lanternfly and ways to encourage this behavior, then we can use these species in control programs more effectively. To help with this, more information about the types of birds and their feeding behaviors, such as eating mainly nymphs or avoiding eating the wings on adults, is crucial to know.”

They also want to know if the pest’s preferred diet — Ailanthus altissima, known as tree of heaven — influences how it might taste to birds. They theorize that the chemicals in tree of heaven might cause the insect to have a “bitter” flavor, especially in later life stages when the pest is eating profusely.

“Insects have developed ways of protecting themselves, and one involves colorful markings,” Hoover said. “Colors are a warning sign that signals to predators, ‘Stay away, I taste bad.’ This could be the case with the spotted lanternfly, which displays red and black markings as the insect matures.”

A Facebook page, “ Birds Biting Bad Bugs ,” also has been created.

To learn more about the spotted lanternfly, the state-imposed quarantine, management techniques and how to report a sighting, visit the Penn State Extension website.