Ashe County Community Foundation awards more than $8,000 in grants

ASHE COUNTY - The board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation has awarded $2,180 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund, $4,270 from the Daniel Lee "Dan" Eldreth Memorial Endowment, and $1,810 from the Melinda Hamrick Children's Fund Endowment.

The board granted:

- $750 to the Ashe County Arts Council for the Literary Festival with Charlotte Blake Alston

- $1,180 to the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity for Doors of Opportunity

- $500 to Ashe Food Pantry Inc. for Fuel to Feed Our Community

- $500 to Carolina Cross Connection for a home repair program

- $810 to Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for the Ashe County Childhood Cancer Safety Net

- $1,270 to the Florence Thomas Art School for Art for Community Seniors

- $1,000 to the High Country Caregiver Foundation for the Kinship Navigation Program

- $500 to Imagination Ashe for Caboose Kid

- $750 to Museum of Ashe County History, Inc. for an exhibit revitalization project

- $1,000 to Wilkes Community College for the Ashe Family Literacy Childcare

“Our nonprofits are vital to Ashe County, and we are honored to support them,” said Linda Slade, advisory board president of the Ashe County Community Foundation. “We appreciate the generosity of those who have contributed to our efforts to support philanthropy in our community.”

The Ashe County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. For further information, contact Colby Martin, NCCF community leadership officer, at cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

About the Ashe County Community Foundation

The Ashe County Community Foundation ((ACCF) was founded in 1995 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership and partnerships – all for the benefit of Ashe County.

The ACCF board advises both the Ashe Community Advancement Fund, the Daniel Lee

“Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment and the Melinda Hamrick Children's Fund Endowment to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.

Advisory board members live and work in Ashe County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Slade, board members include Deeanna Burleson (secretary/treasurer), Karen Powell (grants chair), Shawn Horton, Laura McPherson, Marc Payne, Diane Schaffer, Jason Sutherland and Christina Wagoner.

The ACCF makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Ashe County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.

NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.