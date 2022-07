At this point in their career, Weezer are the musical equivalent of The Simpsons. Hacky, pandering, and decades past their best work, they relentlessly strive to remain relevant with feeble attempts at becoming a meme. Anything that succeeds feels like an accident, and engaging with it critically is rarely worth the effort. Thirty years on from their first demo tape, the Californian quartet led by the perpetually dorky Rivers Cuomo have released the second entry in a series of EPs based on Vivaldi’s violin concertos, The Four Seasons. The concept tastes stale even before you hear the songs, which Cuomo has described as “21st-century ’90s.” Overproduced to the point of sounding completely generic, SZNZ: Summer is yassified butt-rock with cringe-inducing lyrics that aren’t half as clever as they think they are.

