Waycross, GA

‘I heard a loud boom’: Train derailment jolts neighbors awake, draws curious spectators

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A massive clean up is underway after a train derailed in Waycross, Georgia.

According to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, one locomotive and 19 rail cars derailed at roughly 2:45 this morning. The collision did not injure anyone.

An investigation will look into what caused this. In the meantime, the derailment caught the attention of many people who live in the area. The sound of the rail cars skidding off these tracks jolted Johnny Welch awake, as he was fast asleep in his home around the corner.

“I heard a loud boom, went outside and the trains had collided,” he described.

He said the sight of it up close was still hard to believe.

“It’s unreal,” he told Action News Jax as he looked on.

The wreck also drew lots of curious bystanders.

“It gives spectators something to see,” Welch pointed out.

Among those spectators were Jeff Odom and his fiancé Charlotte Minter. They’re self-proclaimed rail fans who drove 10 minutes to check this out in-person.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Odom said. “I’m glad no one got hurt. This my first time ever seeing a trail derailed, so that’s kind of exciting.”

“Wow. That’s gonna make everyone have to go around town,” Minter explained. “This is just gonna be a huge mess to clean up. I’m glad I don’t have to do it!”

CSX has reported that no hazardous material was on board and there were no leaks. Action News Jax has reached out to the train company to find out what the rail cars were transporting. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

