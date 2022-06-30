County Jail Inmate Finally Transferred To Mental Facility, But More Cases Pending

A Taylorville man has been arraigned in Christian County accused of falsifying information on a FOID card application. 60 year old Patrick S. Nichols of Taylorville is charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Nichols has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $10,000.

