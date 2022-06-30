ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

County Jail Inmate Finally Transferred To Mental Facility, But More Cases Pending

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after being held in contempt of court, the Illinois Department of Human Services has transferred the Sangamon County Jail inmate at the heart of...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 1

wmay.com

Christian County Man Charged With Falsifying FOID Application

A Christian County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he falsified information on his application for a state Firearm Owners ID card. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says 60-year-old Patrick Nichols of Taylorville has been charged with two counts of violating the FOID Act and two counts of forgery. Nichols is accused of failing to disclose a felony conviction out of North Carolina on his FOID application. Convicted felons are ineligible to obtain a FOID card or legally possess firearms in Illinois.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Drug Conspiracy Involving Son

A Springfield woman is headed to prison for a drug conspiracy that also put her son behind bars. 50-year-old Jennifer Fisher pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges that she helped her son hide and sell hundreds of pounds of cannabis and laundered the proceeds of those sales. Fisher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Four Deaths, 700 New COVID Cases Locally Over Past Week

COVID continues to take a toll in Sangamon County. The county reported four additional deaths from the virus in the past week. The most recent was an unvaccinated woman in her 50s. There have been 391 total fatalities from COVID in Sangamon County since the start of the pandemic. The...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville man charged with lying on FOID card application

CHICAGO (WICS) — A Taylorville man is facing charges after being accused of lying on his FOID card application. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says Patrick S. Nichols, 60, knowingly entered false information on a FOID card application by not disclosing a prior felony conviction. Nichols had previously been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Owner of Urgent Rent-A-Car Hit With Insurance Fraud Charges

The owner of a Springfield rental car agency has had charges filed against him in Sangamon County Court. 31 year old Jordan J. Monroe of Chatham had a single charge of insurance filed against him on Wednesday from an ongoing investigation that started on February 13, 2021 by the Illinois Secretary of State Police.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Holloway indicted in death of Dodd, unborn child

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County grand jury indicted an Alton man in murder of a pregnant woman who was found decapitated by her mother. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Alton, was indicted June 30 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, all Class M felonies; dismembering a human body, a Class X felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
ALTON, IL
WTAX

Lied on FOID card application

A Taylorville man has been arraigned in Christian County accused of falsifying information on a FOID card application. 60 year old Patrick S. Nichols of Taylorville is charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Nichols has pleaded not guilty, and his bond was set at $10,000.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - A Florissant, Missouri man charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver was among a number of drug-related charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael A. Coe, 27, of Florissant, Missouri, was charged June 30 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home Armed With a Buck Knife

Information has been released about an arrest of a man who broke into a home with a knife in rural Roodhouse last week. According to charging documents, 30 year old John J. Scheferkort entered a residence with the homeowners present at the time last Wednesday evening. The home is approximately 4 ½ miles east of Roodhouse.
ROODHOUSE, IL
newschannel20.com

Stolen motorcycle lands Shelby County man behind bars

A stolen motorcycle led to multiple charges for a Tower Hill man. Elijah Keppler, 28, is accused of entering a building and stealing a Yamaha motorcycle. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Keppler had .22 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine on him at the time of the crime. Keppler...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Central Illinois spree robber sentenced to 12 years in prison

A federal judge has sentenced a central Illinois man to 10 years in prison for robbing banks and stores across a five-county region, including Peoria, Livingston, and Ford counties, in April of last year. John Beck, 55, of Mechanicsburg, admitted robbing the Elmwood bank, the Village Pantry in Paxton, the...
LIVINGSTON, IL
wmay.com

Faith Coalition: SPD Agrees To Screen Applicants For Ties To Hate Groups

Springfield police will begin screening new recruits to make sure they don’t have any ties to hate groups. That’s according to the Faith Coalition for the Common Good. The group says Chief Ken Scarlette agreed to their recommendations in the aftermath of a recent incident where a Springfield cop resigned after revelations that he had anonymously posted racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic content on social media platforms.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

17-Year-Old Woman Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old female from Springfield is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, and aggravated domestic battery in a fatal stabbing last week. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges against 17-year-old Andrea Oliver in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Thomas Shephard. He was stabbed June 23rd in the 15-hundred block of East Cook and died a short time later at the hospital. Springfield Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Oliver on Thursday. She’s being held on $1.5 million bond.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Cottage Hills man faces drug, weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man faces multiple drug- and weapons-related charges filed Wednesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. William C. Forbes, 63, of Cottage Hills, was charged June 29 with armed violence, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class X felonies unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies; and escape, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WTAX

17 year old woman charged with murder

A 17 year old woman has been charged with a variety of crimes including first-degree murder in connection with the June 23rd stabbing death of 26 year old Thomas Sheppard. Andrea Oliver of Springfield is charged with First Degree Murder, Vehicular Invasion, and Aggravated Domestic Battery arising from the incident.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

