From June 16-18, the Perry County Fair was held in the Perry County Park, returning for its first time in two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County Fair was canceled the past two years. This year, the fair returned featuring several new attractions and returning crowd pleasers. Among the activities held during this year’s fair were the X-Pogo stunt show; Aussie Kingdom; Gamerz Truck; Cowtown USA; a hot air balloon; a youth livestock show; a nightly cornhole tourney (cash prize); remote control car races; a trackless train; yard games; hiking; the Perry County Pool; miniature golf; and much more.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO