Separate death investigations underway in Quincy, Dorchester

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Separate death investigations involving a total of four people have been launched in Quincy and Dorchester, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 600 Southern Artery in Quincy around 10 a.m. found two people dead behind a building, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected at this time but the cause of death of both victims is pending the outcome of a toxicology report, the DA’s office added.

Boston police say they are also looking into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the area of Glen and Trull streets. Autopsies have not yet been completed.

The names of the victims in both cases have not been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

