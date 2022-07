SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fourth of July weekend is here, and with that comes cookouts, parades, and of course fireworks! As a reminder, it is illegal to possess, use, and transport fireworks in Massachusetts, and officials warned they can be dangerous and affect people differently. Local leaders reminded community members that fireworks can be harmful to some, including pets, babies, and people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, like veterans.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO