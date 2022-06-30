ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Bass Street Landing Brings Sound Of Live Music To Downtown Moline Tonight

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Find FUN Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s FUN10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Concert#Lawn Chair#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Moline Centre
aroundptown.com

Area July 4th Events Get Started Friday

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in the AroundPtown area and get underway on Friday, July 1st. There are events for all ages throughout the weekend with two firework displays planned. Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will welcome Mountain Swallower performing on the...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg sets ‘Big Bang Boom’ at Lake Storey

Galesburg Parks and Recreation will celebrate “Big Bang Boom” at Lake Storey Park on Monday, July 4, along with WGIL and The LASER. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dusk. The fireworks launch site will be on the south side of the lake on the edge of the...
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Welcome To The Quad-Cities, John Deere Classic Visitors! Here’s What You NEED To Check Out In The Q-Cs…

Welcome to the Quad-Cities, John Deere Classic Visitors!. It’s always interesting to step outside your bubble and take a look at things from a new perspective. Oftentimes, we overlook some pretty wonderful things we’re blessed to have within our lives because we take them for granted. And, sometimes, it takes stepping back to get a new look at those things to really appreciate them.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Red, White and Boom! returns Sunday

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Lee snags victory in bass tournament

CLINTON, Iowa – The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the win on Pools 13, 14 and […]
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy