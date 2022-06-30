ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Local Roundup: Results from June 29

Times News
 2 days ago

Northern Valley split a doubleheader with Whitehall Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Legion action. Wesley George pitched a gem to lead Northern Valley past Whitehall 3-0 in the first game of a Lehigh Valley Legion doubleheader. George allowed one hit in five innings, striking out five with three walks. Nicholas...

Times News

Jim Thorpe tops Tamaqua

Besides having a dominant pitcher, it may be the ultimate advantage in the Little League ranks. Jim Thorpe showed Friday night in an elimination game in the District 18 10-12-year-old tournament that it is one savvy ball club. Thorpe’s base running prowess and smart defensive plays throughout the game, paired with an impressive 12 hits, helped it come away with an 11-6 victory over Tamaqua.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Iron Horse Rambles

The T-2102 steam engine of the Reading, Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad passes Tamaqua early Saturday en route to Jim Thorpe, part of the summer Iron Horse Rambles excursions. Passengers paid anywhere from $99 a ticket for Standard coach seats to $299 for private Pullman sleeper class tickets. The event sold out. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Miller repeats as area’s top tennis player

Coming into this past spring tennis season, Aaron Miller was relaxed. Miller, the 2021 Schuylkill League golf champion, had already figured out his college plans. He will attend Indiana Wesleyan University to continue both his golf and academic career. Miller’s success on the links fueled one of the best tennis...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Franklin wins District 18 Little League 8-10 South title

It’s going to take a lot of offense, and good pitching, to try and upend Franklin Township’s 8-10-year-old all-star baseball team. Township can make life miserable for most teams, and it showed that again on Thursday when it took care of business to capture the District 18 South title.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Anthracite/Towamensing captures D-18 Little League softball title

It didn’t take long - just two and a half innings. Anthracite/Towamensing defeated Jim Thorpe, 16-1, on Thursday to capture the District 18 Little League 10-12 year-old softball title. Thorpe pushed across a run in the top of the first when Ryah Confer singled, stole second and scored on...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

June 30-Tamaqua News

Pastor Ralph Saunders will present the message at the 10:25 a.m. worship service at the Lewistown Valley Tabernacle. Sunday school class is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. There is no evening service or Wednesday prayer meeting this week so that you can attend Auburn camp meeting. Upcoming event: Chiz Rider and...
TAMAQUA, PA
pahomepage.com

2 local college guys making Belgium Waffles out of a truck

PA Live (WBRE) — Toon De Schepper and Billy Berry are roommates and student-athletes on the Men’s Ice Hockey team at Wilkes University. At the age of 16, De Schepper moved to the United States from Belgium, in order to pursue a hockey career. As he continued to meet new people the first impression of Belgium was how delicious the waffles, the beer, and fries are from his home country. Come to find out, Toon couldn’t get his hands on a real Belgian waffle, instead he was tricked by restaurants with the perception of a Belgian waffle on the menu, and was served a tasteless waffle made from batter. Toon figured it was a low supply market that he was ready to jump into an unmet yet expansive market opportunity. The idea was pitched to roommate Billy Berry and from there the ball started rolling.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times News

Boyer puts together standout season for Tigers

The Northwestern Lehigh baseball team couldn’t have asked much more of Ben Boyer this season. He did everything the Tigers’ coaching staff asked of him, and sometimes a bit more. The senior pitcher/infielder was the team’s best hitter, as well as the anchor of its pitching staff, leading...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three homes are a ‘total loss’ in golf course fire

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire on the Stone Hedge Golf course completely burnt down three townhouses and injured one firefighter on Friday afternoon. Alan Grow, the Assistant Chief of the Triton Hose Company, said a total of 19 fire departments came to help put out the fire on Stonehedge Drive. Grow told Eyewitness […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Times News

2022 fireworks displays

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • Woodstone Country Club and Lodge, Danielsville, Independence Day Celebration, 30-minute firework display at the end of the night Friday. Tickets required. • East Stroudsburg, Crystal Street, 9 p.m. July 3. • Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. Fireworks start at dusk. • Skytop Lodge,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

On this date: July 2, 1978

The newly built Chapel Softball Field in Normal Square, Mahoning Township, was dedicated yesterday with tribute paid to the late Franklin Gilbert and the late Kermit W. Boyd, who had made significant contributions toward making the field a reality. County treasurer Dean D.W. DeLong delivered the main address, saying Gilbert...
LEHIGHTON, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania woman gored by Yellowstone park bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday. A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. […]
WEST CHESTER, PA
Times News

Senior citizens can attend fitness classes in Palmerton, Lehighton

The Pyramid in Lehighton may be closing for good, but that doesn’t mean senior citizens can’t still work out close to home. Jennifer Dages, who taught senior fitness at The Pyramid, is moving to Spillane’s Fit in Palmerton, and to the Lehighton Senior Center. Dages said there...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley news for June 30, 2022

The Panther Valley Golden Agers met on June 27 with 15 members present. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Let Freedom Ring.”. The group played bingo and refreshments were served. A bus trip to Mount Airy Casino is scheduled for Aug. 2 and must be paid for by July 11. Everyone was wished a Happy Fourth of July.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

LCCC to hold summer application days

Students interested in taking classes at Lehigh Carbon Community College this fall but who need to finish the process will have the opportunity to tie up loose ends at Summer Application Days set for July 13 and Aug. 10. Prospective students can stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
Times News

Opinion: Poconos version of Woodstock played out 50 years ago

It was a poor cousin of 1969’s Woodstock, but nearly 50 years ago, on July 8-9, 1972, Concert 10, or the Mount Pocono Festival, began at Pocono International Raceway in rural Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County (1970 pop. 317). The concert was scheduled from 1-11 p.m., but due to many interruptions by pouring rain and other factors, it actually ended at 8:45 a.m. on July 9.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania South central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sinking Spring, or near Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Topton, Leesport, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Spring Ridge, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Mohnton and Kenhorst. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 44 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton Downtown Partnership to present fireworks on Independence Day

A menagerie of hues will brighten the evening sky in Lehighton on Independence Day. The Lehighton Downtown Partnership, under the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development, will present the Lehighton Fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday. They will be launched down by the river, behind the Lehighton Outdoor Center, and will last...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Two charged in Pocono park shooting

Pocono Township Police have charged two men in the TLC Park shooting case that occurred at the basketball court on June 6. Javier D. Giraldo Jr., 20, of Penn Estates, East Stroudsburg, and Alexander Santos, 19, also from East Stroudsburg, were charged as accomplices in the case. Both were charged...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

New minister of music installed at Trinity

Alex Haggerty was installed as the new minister of music at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lehighton. While at Susquehanna University, Haggerty was a double major. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in organ performance – sacred music and choral conducting. He has over 10 years of experience in church music.
LEHIGHTON, PA

