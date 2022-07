The date has been set for a public open house to introduce the new ATLAS pod at American Legion Post 5. The open house will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm Wednesday at the post, with a formal ceremony at 10:45 am. Residents will get a chance to see a demonstration of the telehealth equipment that’s available. US Senator Jerry Moran, Veterans Administration Eastern Kansas Healthcare System Director Rudy Klopfer, VA Office of Connected Care Chief Officer Dr. Neil Evans and VA Telehealth Services Executive Director Dr. Kevin Galpin are all set to be at the open house.

