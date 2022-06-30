ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Baseball: Bronson sweeps Coldwater 15U

By Troy Tennyson, The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

COLDWATER — The Bronson Mickey Mantle Vikings took a hard fought two game sweep over the Coldwater 15U Redbirds on Wednesday, winning by scores of 13-8 and 10-8.

Game one of the twin bill saw Bronson build an early 4-2 lead after one inning of play. Bronson went on to add a single run in the second and a run in the third to build a 6-2 lead. Coldwater came roaring back with four runs in the third inning to tie up the score, 6-6. Bronson took control over the final two innings however, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth to find their 13 runs. Coldwater came back with two runs in the fifth inning but it was far too little too late as it was Bronson taking the 13-8 victory.

Carson Stevens took the win on the mound for Bronson after throwing two full innings in relief, allowing two hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk.

Dawson Soergel made the start on the mound for Bronson, throwing three full innings while allowing five hits and six runs with four walks and one strikeout.

Carson Stevens led the offensive attack with a single and a double and two RBIs. Also adding to the Bronson effort twas Nic Cranson with a walk and a run scored; Spencer Losinski with a single and an RBI; Seth Withington with a single, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored; J. Friedel with a walk and a run scored; and Mason Arver with a single and two runs scored.

Logan Smiertka took the loss on the mound for Coldwater after throwing two and two-thirds of an inning in relief, allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned, with one walk and two strikeouts. Landon Auble made the start on the mound for Coldwater, throwing an inning and a third while allowing two hits and five runs with five walks and one strikeout. Zak Smith finished off the game for Coldwater, throwing an inning in relief while allowing two hits and three runs with a strikeout.

Leading the Coldwater offensive effort was Hunter Samulak who finished 3 for 3 with two singles, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Jimmy Maynard finished with two singles and four RBIs.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Carson Neeley with a double, a walk and two runs scored; Brayden Lackey with a double, two walks, an RBI and three runs scored; Dominic Diamond with a walk; and Zak Smith with a walk and a run scored.

Game two of the double header saw Bronson take the 10-8 three inning win. The Vikings scored a run in the first inning and nine in the second inning while Coldwater answered with a run in the first, five in the second and two in the third for the final score of 10-8.

Mason Arver took the win on the mound for Bronson after throwing two innings in relief, allowing three hits and two runs. Seth Withington made the start on the mound for Bronson, throwing one full inning while allowing four hits and six runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

Leading the Bronson offensive effort was Ashton Wells with a walk and a run; Landyn Watkins with a walk and a run; Dawson Soergel with a single, a walk, two Rbis and two runs scored; Nic Cranson with a single and a walk with a run; Spencer Losinski with a single and a run with two runs scored; Seth Withington with a walk and a run scored; Carson Stevens with a single, a walk, an RBI and a run scored; and M. Byte with a single, an Rbi and a run scored.

Brayden Lackey took the loss on the mound for Coldwater after throwing an inning and two thirds in the start, allowing five hits and nine runs, three earned, with two walks and four strikeouts. Hunter Samulak finished off the game on the mound, throwing an inning and a third with one run, five walks and two strikeouts.

Leading the Coldwater offense was Carson Neeley with a single, an walk, two Rbis and a run scored; Hunter Samulak with a run scored; Blake Griffith with a double and an RBI; Jimmy Maynard with two singles and two runs scored; Zak Smith with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored; Logan Smiertka with a single, an Rbi and a run scored; Claude Wart with a walk and a run scored; and Dominic Diamond with a single, two Rbis and a run scored.

