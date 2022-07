The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The gaming industry has seen its fair share of wild stories over the years, ranging from truly bizarre choices that sent companies to liquidation to dangerous and, in some cases, criminal acts. A few of the most unbelievable stories, however, have stood above the rest in our memory, often acting as case studies on what not to do if you're making video games. We've rounded them up below, and be sure to let us know which other unbelievable industry stories you remember in the comments.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO