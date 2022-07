#OnThisDay in 1947, “Home on the Range” became the Kansas state song. The song wasn’t without controversy. After the song became widely popular in the 1930s, an Arizona couple claimed they had written a similar tune and brought about a lawsuit in 1934. A New York attorney investigated the claim by seeking the origins of the song. He found it had been sung by cowboys in Kansas and others prior to 1890. The couple’s lawsuit was dropped. #KansasHistory.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO