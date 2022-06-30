ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

By Jana Garrett
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the only one in the truck. A press release says during the investigation, officers discovered a loaded revolver inside the truck and a loaded semi-automatic pistol on Green himself. Green is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions, including trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) in Henderson County, Kentucky and robbery in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, court documents say.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding made the announcement. Court documents say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also provided valuable assistance, says a press release.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following the defendant’s guilty plea.  Court documents say as part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 2 years following his release from prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

