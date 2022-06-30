ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nth Innovation Center launched at ribbon cutting in Coatesville

By Bill Rettew
Daily Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOATESVILLE — Visionary and innovator Sue Springsteen aptly wielded a pair of “big scissors” during this week’s ribbon-cutting for the nth Innovation Center at 190 West Lincoln Highway. Several community leaders gave high praise to Springsteen who spearheaded the renovation of a 1902 Lukens brick...

Daily Local News

Meet Judit Kedvesi, director of ‘Power of Two Montessori’

Meeting a new Kennett Square resident is always a welcomed experience. It provides the opportunity to hear the story of how a person ended up in the Kennett community and in addition, learning what they bring. Judit Kedvesi and her husband Matthew are new to Kennett Square since August 2020....
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Free community naloxone training coming to Chester County July 19

WEST CHESTER—Individuals, businesses, community organizations, restaurant and hospitality employees, and others interested in learning how to properly administer Naloxone to those experiencing a drug overdose can attend a free Community Naloxone Training on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Oscar Lasko YMCA in West Chester, state Senator Carolyn Comitta said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County earns national acclaim for juvenile record expungement program

WEST CHESTER—A Chester County Court System service that offers juveniles who have successfully completed a diversion program the option to have their record expunged when they turn 18, has garnered national acclaim. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has recognized the efforts of the Chester County Juvenile Probation Office,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Suicide Prevention Task Force team holds ‘Carnation Day’ for Chester County Hospital employees

WEST CHESTER—Volunteers distributed hundreds of carnations and thank-you notes to Chester County Hospital employees last week. The “Carnation Day” event was an effort of the Care Team, part of Chester County’s Suicide Prevention Task Force (CCSPTF). It is an outreach project created with the simple idea that even brief interventions and acts of kindness can be effective tools for suicide prevention.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Local News

New Kennett business looks to get people’s creativity to sparkle

KENNETT SQUARE — “With everything that’s going on in the world,” says Sophisticated Bling Studio owner Niamma Mayo, “I wanted to create a place that’s light and fun.” Her vision for her new business on North Union Street in Kennett Square is to bring people together to enjoy creating. “There’s nothing like seeing another person happy,” she says with a radiant smile.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Human trafficking hotline established for Chester County

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces a collaboration with the Chester County Library System, to post details of the National Human Trafficking Hotline number in bathroom stalls of libraries across the County. The information has been posted from the beginning of July – the month that includes World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Blobfest returns to Phoenixville; Reading’s bandshell concert series begins [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The 23rd annual Blobfest, a celebration of the 1958 American science-fiction horror film “The Blob,” returns this weekend to the Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, where scenes from the movie were filmed. Events kick off Friday night with a sold-out live stage show and reenactment of the famous run-out scene. The Blob Ball after-party begins at 9 p.m. and will feature live music and swing dancing. On Saturday, the Blobfest Street Fair will be held on Bridge Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a vendor fair, a costume contest, a facade decorating contest, a sci-fi and horror tattoo contest and a tin foil hat contest. Double-features of “The Blob” with “The War of the Worlds” and “When Worlds Collide” will be screened at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Blobfest 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., and the double-feature of “The Blob” and “Man From Planet X” will be screened starting at noon, with optional retro boxed lunches from Dixie Picnic. For more information and tickets, visit thecolonialtheatre.com/blobfest.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Rams Head Bar and Grill in West Chester wins annual Chef’s Best competition

WEST CHESTER—ACT in Faith of Greater West Chester announces the winner of its 9th Annual Chef’s Best culinary competition, featuring the top restaurants in the West Chester area. Rams Head Bar & Grill, located on Market Street in downtown West Chester, received the most votes from diners for its lamb lollies with homemade chimichurri and balsamic reduction. The event raised $10,000 to enable ACT in Faith of Greater West Chester to support the un- and underemployed in the West Chester community.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

‘We cannot compete,’ Chester County sheriff says of vacancies

WEST CHESTER — Six months after she first spoke out publicly about staffing shortages in her office, and three months since the rollout of a new compensation plan for Chester County employees, county Sheriff Fredda Maddox says that her department continues to experience significant vacancies among positions for deputy sheriffs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester Knights of Columbus award scholarships

WEST CHESTER—Recently, The Knights of Columbus, Council 1333 in West Chester awarded four scholarships worth $5,000 as part of the sixth annual Council Scholarship Program for 2021-2022. Earning scholarships were Ella McGrory, Sean McGrory Brendan McGrory and Colin McGrory. Ella McGrory won the Student Council Spirit Award at BSHS...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix events announced

COATESVILLE — Plans have been unveiled for the 6th Annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix set for Saturday, Sept. 17, with special events on Thursday and Friday evenings. Guests will experience the thrill of watching up to 80 vintage automobiles and motorcycles—dating from 1900 to 1977—individually traverse a challenging...
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Woman drowns in Schuylkill River near Mont Clare on July 4

UPPER PROVIDENCE — A woman drowned in the Schuylkill River on July 4, according to police. At approximately 12:38 p.m. on Monday, Upper Providence Police and firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60. Witnesses reported seeing an individual jump...
MONT CLARE, PA
Daily Local News

Local organization helps to keep kids sober during summertime

DEVON — Staffers at Recovery Centers of America Devon are focused on keeping students now home from college, as well as high schoolers, whether going down the shore or relaxing at home, safe and sober this summer. “We are living in an age where kids very early on are...
DEVON, PA
Daily Local News

Free bike fest in Kennett to feature bike and helmet giveaways, free tune-ups, a self-guided trail ride, ice cream, music

KENNETT SQUARE—People often associate bike riding with the quintessential freedom of childhood summers and its benefits for physical and mental health as well as for the environment. For many in the community, however, the cost of a bike is prohibitive. And a bicycle and safe routes to ride can make a critical difference for access to work and other essential activities.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Entrepreneur bring kids’ imagination to life

COLLEGEVILLE — Ashleigh Hill longed for a gathering place where her two daughters could play freely as she catches up with her mom friends over a cup of coffee. Over the last few years, Hill, of Hatfield, visited a few kid-friendly indoor play spots, but none were exactly what she had in mind.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Missing the slopes during the summer? Take a slide down

Due to overwhelming demand, Slide the Slopes, one of the largest inflatable Slip ‘N Slide tubing courses, is returning to Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie from July 7-August 14. So, thrill-seekers of all ages should grab their swimsuits and flock to Bear Creek this summer and prepare to slide down one of the Lehigh Valley’s most prominent mountains.
MACUNGIE, PA
Daily Local News

Morning Briefing: Montgomery County sheriff deputy shot at Philadelphia July 4th show; Police issue warrant in shooting of 14-year old; Eagles odds of winning

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. There might be a few showers around today as we reach a high of about 88 degrees. Expect the clouds to mostly dominate the sky, but the sun will sneak through. NEWS. A 44-year-old Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Upper Darby Police issue arrest warrant in connection with 14-year-old’s shooting death

UPPER DARBY — Police announced an arrest warrant has been issued Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Stonehurst boy Friday evening. Police are looking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Jermaine Young, an Upper Darby resident, in connection with what police called the senseless killing of a 14-year-old child on Ruskin Lane Friday evening.

