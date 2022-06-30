nth Innovation Center launched at ribbon cutting in Coatesville

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The 23rd annual Blobfest, a celebration of the 1958 American science-fiction horror film “The Blob,” returns this weekend to the Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville, where scenes from the movie were filmed. Events kick off Friday night with a sold-out live stage show and reenactment of the famous run-out scene. The Blob Ball after-party begins at 9 p.m. and will feature live music and swing dancing. On Saturday, the Blobfest Street Fair will be held on Bridge Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a vendor fair, a costume contest, a facade decorating contest, a sci-fi and horror tattoo contest and a tin foil hat contest. Double-features of “The Blob” with “The War of the Worlds” and “When Worlds Collide” will be screened at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. On Sunday, the Blobfest 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., and the double-feature of “The Blob” and “Man From Planet X” will be screened starting at noon, with optional retro boxed lunches from Dixie Picnic. For more information and tickets, visit thecolonialtheatre.com/blobfest.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO