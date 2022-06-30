Oshkosh School District Unveils Food Truck, Described as a Classroom on Wheels

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!

CAMPBELLSPORT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO