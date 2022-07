The very first car, whether that is said to be the steam vehicle by Joseph Cugnot or Karl Benz Patent Motorwagen, moved precariously on just three wheels. The decision to use three wheels on those vehicles was made for reasons of practicality. But as the automotive industry matured, we quickly discovered that four-wheel conveyances are superior for many reasons. Four wheels offer better stability and allow the front wheels and rear wheels to track through the same ruts or tracks on a road. Yet some plucky and clever automakers have continued to build cars based on the power of three.

