Thor: Love and Thunder Cast Plays Spin the Hammer With Guillermo

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder is finally hitting theatres next week and sees the return of many fan-favorite Marvel stars who have been busy promoting the upcoming film. The latest MCU film had its world premiere last week and the critics are already calling the movie hilarious and heartfelt. We've seen a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor

Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit theaters next week, but Marvel fans have another big release to look forward to this year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while fans are excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue the Black Panther story, they're also excited for the much-rumored introduction of Namor, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta. Back in May, fans got a very blurry glimpse of what Huerta's Namor might look like and now, thanks to some new and much more clear promo art shared by the Twitter account @MCU_Facility, which also shared a look at Attuma earlier today, we're getting our best look yet at the Sub-Mariner.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tim Allen Addresses ‘Lightyear’ Debate: “I Wish There Was a Better Connection” to ‘Toy Story’ Films

Tim Allen is finally weighing in on the continued discussion surrounding Pixar’s recent film Lightyear, which tells the origin story of the human Space Ranger who would inspire the Buzz Lightyear toy that Allen voiced in the four Toy Story films. During a video interview with Extra, Allen explained that he has “stayed out of this” but went on to recall a years-ago conversation with Pixar creatives about potentially exploring Buzz’s origins. “As I’ve said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago,” Allen said. “It came up in one of the sessions; I said what a fun...
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Cancels New Sci-Fi Series After Just One Season

There is no future for the Time Traveler's Wife. After one season, HBO canceled its adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's best-selling novel. Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) adapted the story of the romance between a woman (Rose Leslie) and a man who unwittingly travels through time (Theo James). "Though HBO will...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who He Thinks Thor Misses More Between Iron Man and Captain America

Thor, along with Iron Man and Captain America, became what many Marvel fans refer to as the "big three," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were among the strongest Marvel heroes in Avengers movie. The trio met in The Avengers when they had to take on Loki and eventually assembled together to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Thor, however, is the only hero of the three to be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today and the only hero to get a fourth solo film with July's Thor: Love and Thunder. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers being presumed dead by the MCU, Thor might miss one of his old pals a bit more than the other.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel#Mcu
Digital Trends

July 2022 movie preview: Thor, Minions, and Jordan Peele storm the multiplex

Even though Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick were the biggest money makers of June, Marvel Studios will likely reclaim the box office this month with Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will not only see Chris Hemsworth suiting up again as Thor but also the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who this time around wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Moreover, they and several other characters will go against the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by former Batman and American Psycho Christian Bale.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes The Villainous Toga

Toga is easily a fan favorite when it comes to the many villains that My Hero Academia has introduced to threaten hero society over the years. The Shonen series is set to bring back its anime adaptation later this year with its sixth season, which is set to have a major role for the blood-drinking villainess. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring one of Toga's scariest forms to life as the member of the League of Villains prepares for her big comeback.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Chris Hemsworth opens up about how Thor has changed in the MCU

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has opened up about how Thor has changed over the years ahead of the release of his fourth standalone film, Thor: Love and Thunder. During a press conference, Hemsworth told Digital Spy and other media about the journey his character has been through. "There's obviously a...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS

