WWE

Logan Paul Reveals He Signed With WWE

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over two months after making his debut at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has officially signed with the WWE. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Twitter on Thursday to break the news, posting a picture of himself alongside acting CEO...

www.complex.com

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fightful

Rocky Johnson's Daughter Currently Working On Documentary About Learning Of Her Half-Siblings

Several of Dwayne The Rock Johnson's half-siblings have come forward to talk about their complicated relationship with their biological father. Rocky Johnson, aside from being a legend of the squared circle, had a checkered past behind the scenes. Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, has opened up in the past about his difficult relationship with his father in the past.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon. There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned. There...
WWE
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

WWE's Liv Morgan Reveals Finn Balor and AJ Styles Wanted her to Have the Spotlight During Team-Up

Before Judgement Day's recent leadership turmoil, their biggest challengers were the fan-favorite trio of Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and AJ Styles. The two teams would throw down several times, and Morgan, Balor, and Styles' group would even earn the BulLiv Club nickname before they disbanded. They seemed to enjoy being on the same team, and in a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Morgan revealed what it was like working with Balor and Styles, what she thinks of doing more mixed tag team matches, and how Balor and Styles wanted her to be seen, heard, and valued.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Women’s Champion Crowned At WWE Money In The Bank

A new SmackDown Women’s Champion was crowned tonight at WWE Money In The Bank. Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. As noted earlier, Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.
WWE
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 2, 2022

WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as they present their 13th-annual Money In The Bank special event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can also watch the official WWE MITB Kickoff Show pre-show right here at PWMania.com below. Featured below are WWE Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
RELATIONSHIPS
Yardbarker

WWE Money In The Bank results: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

At WWE Money In The Bank, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line against Carmella, who wrestled as the replacement for Rhea Ripley. It was a back and forth match but the result of this match was never in doubt because WWE has bigger SummerSlam plans for Belair. The match finish was Belair pinning Carmella after hitting the KOD.
WWE
PWMania

nWo Sting (Jeff Farmer) Discusses Chris Benoit’s Brain Damage and Their Friendship

For Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, our good friend and former PWMania.com writer Dr. Chris Featherstone recently spoke with veteran pro wrestler Jeff Farmer, also known to fans as nWo Sting. Farmer spoke on his friendship with the late Chris Benoit, whose murders of his wife Nancy Benoit (aka Woman) and their young son Daniel in June 2007 and subsequent hanging suicide shocked the pro wrestling community.
NFL
411mania.com

More Details On Deal Between AEW and WWE For AEW Wrestlers on RAW

As previously reported, AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho, Paul Wight and Bryan Danielson appeared on RAW via pre-taped video to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s main roster debut. The three spoke fondly of Cena and put him over. The gist of the story was simply that WWE contacted AEW and Tony Khan approved it. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation and how it came about.
WWE

