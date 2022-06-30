Rare quarter sells for $5,475 online – why it’s worth so much and how to spot it

AN 1804 Draped Bust Quarter recently sold online for over $5,400.

This certified coin finds its value in its year and mintage.

The obverse feature the Draped Bust Lady Liberty with stars along the side

The reverse showcases the famous Heraldic Eagle

The Draped Bust quarter was designed by Robert Scot who engraved many of the United State's early coins, according to USA Coin Book.

Mr Scot was appointed the Chief Engraver of the US Mint in Philadelphia in 1793 and designed both varieties of the coin including the Small Eagle and Heraldic Eagle.

USA Coin Book also revealed this was the second year the US Quarter was produced after an eight year lapse in production, which may be the reason for such a low mintage.

The Heraldic Eagle portrait was then added to the reverse of the Draped Bust Quarter.

The value of 1804 Draped Bust Quarters

USA Coin Book estimates the value of these rare 1804 Draped Bust Quarter around $6,684 if in average condition.

If the coins are in mint condition, they can be valued anywhere from $96,513 to $192,751.

The starting price was surprisingly low - under $10.

It then went from $25, then to $50 until a bidder recognized its value and placed a bid of $2,000.

After 16 bids, the rare coin eventually sold for an impressive $5,475.

How to spot it

One way to tell if a coin is of value is by checking the mint and year.

In 1804, this particular quarter was minted in Philadelphia and had a very low mintage as only 6,738 were produced.

Additionally, it features no P (Philadelphia) mintmark, adding to its value.

Plus, if coins are certified by Professional Coin Grading Service PCGS and Certified Acceptance Corporation CAC, it shows collectors that the coins are authentic and worth every penny.

How to check your coin's worth

Make sure to check your spare change for any rare pennies, nickels, dimes, and others as many of these coins could sell for thousands.

Typically, the most valuable coins are ones with a low mintage or an error, as collectors find those coins are some of the rarest.

For error coins, some collectors will pay top dollar if they are also well struck.

A great website to check if your coins are worth anything is eBay.

You just need to search the full coin name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value.”

If your coins are rare and valuable, you can sell them on eBay or go through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

