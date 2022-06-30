ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Rare quarter sells for $5,475 online – why it’s worth so much and how to spot it

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzmlx_0gR5RAen00

AN 1804 Draped Bust Quarter recently sold online for over $5,400.

This certified coin finds its value in its year and mintage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyZYF_0gR5RAen00
The obverse feature the Draped Bust Lady Liberty with stars along the side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe3uA_0gR5RAen00
The reverse showcases the famous Heraldic Eagle

The Draped Bust quarter was designed by Robert Scot who engraved many of the United State's early coins, according to USA Coin Book.

Mr Scot was appointed the Chief Engraver of the US Mint in Philadelphia in 1793 and designed both varieties of the coin including the Small Eagle and Heraldic Eagle.

USA Coin Book also revealed this was the second year the US Quarter was produced after an eight year lapse in production, which may be the reason for such a low mintage.

The Heraldic Eagle portrait was then added to the reverse of the Draped Bust Quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0CZA_0gR5RAen00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gq8E6_0gR5RAen00

The value of 1804 Draped Bust Quarters

USA Coin Book estimates the value of these rare 1804 Draped Bust Quarter around $6,684 if in average condition.

If the coins are in mint condition, they can be valued anywhere from $96,513 to $192,751.

The starting price was surprisingly low - under $10.

It then went from $25, then to $50 until a bidder recognized its value and placed a bid of $2,000.

After 16 bids, the rare coin eventually sold for an impressive $5,475.

How to spot it

One way to tell if a coin is of value is by checking the mint and year.

In 1804, this particular quarter was minted in Philadelphia and had a very low mintage as only 6,738 were produced.

Additionally, it features no P (Philadelphia) mintmark, adding to its value.

Plus, if coins are certified by Professional Coin Grading Service PCGS and Certified Acceptance Corporation CAC, it shows collectors that the coins are authentic and worth every penny.

How to check your coin's worth

Make sure to check your spare change for any rare pennies, nickels, dimes, and others as many of these coins could sell for thousands.

Typically, the most valuable coins are ones with a low mintage or an error, as collectors find those coins are some of the rarest.

For error coins, some collectors will pay top dollar if they are also well struck.

A great website to check if your coins are worth anything is eBay.

You just need to search the full coin name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value.”

If your coins are rare and valuable, you can sell them on eBay or go through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pLgL_0gR5RAen00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DwYK_0gR5RAen00

This rare nickel sold for $1,776 online, here's what to look for and how you can find one. too.

Plus, this antique silver dollar sold for $562 online - we explain what makes it so rare.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Coin Grading#Starting Price#Usa Coin Book#The Us Mint#The Small Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
561K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy