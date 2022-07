North Broadway is again what its developers intended it to be: the most desirable and elegant residential neighborhood in the city. Half a century ago, North Broadway was a faded dowager. Its large Victorian houses were shabby, and the market for them had nearly disappeared. Several had been chopped up into cheap apartments. Others were the “summer cottages” of racing families, and still others were “summer hotels,” nearly all of them unheated and empty most of the year. Even more discouraging, the adjacent 800-acre Woodlawn Park, now the Skidmore College campus, had been abandoned for 40 years, its lawns grown up into thickets and all its beautiful houses burned to the ground.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO