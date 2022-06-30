ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

Brunswick Minors Win First Two Games; South Hill Eliminated

By Dennis Smith Sports Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brunswick All-Stars won their first two contests to move into the driver’s seat of the Dixie Youth District 2 Minor League baseball tournament in Emporia over the weekend. Brunswick topped South Hill 5-2 on Friday evening and then beat Emporia-Greensville 19-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams...

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

EGRA tops Brunswick for district championship

The EGRA Minor League All-Stars proved to be good at climbing out of holes throughout the district tournament at Meherrin River Park. The squad had one more hole to climb Wednesday to win the district title and did so in impressive fashion toppling Brunswick 17-11. It marked the team’s third straight win in an elimination game to reach the summit. The final two wins came against a Brunswick team that put the EGRA All-Stars on the brink of elimination by toppling the local squad 19-14 earlier in the tournament.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

EGRA “O” Zone All-stars fall title game

Just one win away from clinching the O-Zone All-Stars championship, the Clarksville team finished the job by defeating Emporia 8-4 at Ray Williams Field. It marked Clarksville’s second win over Emporia in three days, following a 7-4 win on Sunday night. Clarksville took an early lead in the top...
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico man wins $250,000 in Virginia Lottery

The winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game June 11 were unusual, to say the least: 13-14-15-16-17-18, with a Bonus Ball of 19. But it wasn’t the first time that Henrico resident Alonzo Coleman had thought of the numbers – in fact, they came to him in a dream, prompting him to buy a ticket in that day’s drawing that matched all seven number. His good fortune won him $250,000 after taxes.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Chamber to celebrate Independence Day at Emporia's Veterans Park

By 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, the vendors will have already set shop at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park as the United States celebrates its 246th birthday. It marks the beginning of the annual Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce ‘An Afternoon in the Park’ event. EGCC Executive Director Nancy...
EMPORIA, VA
highlandsnews.com

Annual Low Country Shrimp Boil set for next weekend

The Friends of Founders Park will be hosting their annual low country shrimp boil on July 9 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Oak and Pine Street. The event, which was started in 2016, has technically been around for six years, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends of Founders Park was unable to hold the fundraiser in 2020.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man charged in Pitt County shooting from December

Pitt County Schools to increase teacher signing bonuses. On Wednesday, the Down East Wood Ducks took on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a few special guests in the crowd to cheer them on. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office offering house checks. Updated: 8 hours ago. Holiday weekends are known for...
PITT COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Plans proceed to change Murfreesboro Bypass

WINTON – After studying several options, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will proceed with an access management / safety project for the Murfreesboro Bypass. Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division One Engineer, confirmed that information as part of his presentation here last week at the regularly scheduled meeting on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
wunc.org

Multiple NC community colleges receive bomb threats

Story updated at 4:48 p.m. Multiple community colleges in North Carolina received bomb threats on Thursday. The main campus of Durham Tech and the Edgecombe County Community College campus in Rocky Mount were evacuated and eventually closed for the remainder of Thursday as authorities investigated the threats, according to social media posts from both colleges.
DURHAM, NC
Axios Richmond

Check out Richmond's free splash pads

The forecast for Thursday is hot, which is also the forecast for the rest of the summer. Check out these free options to cool off at a local splash pad. State of play: The city has two splash pads at its public pools, and both — plus all seven of Richmond's pools — are now open daily. Fairmount and Battery Park splash pads are open weekdays from 1-8pm, Saturdays from noon-5pm, and Sundays from 1-5pm. The spray park at Eastern Henrico Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Never to be outdone, Henrico County has four splash options — with a fifth opening at the end of summer. Dunncroft/Castle Point.Eastern Henrico.Short Pump.Twin Hickory. Hours: Daily, 9am-7pm. The spray park at Twin Hickory Park. Photo courtesy of Henrico County Plus there's the Pop Jet Fountain at Stony Point Fashion Park.Yep, it's still there. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm, and Sunday, noon-6pm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

GCSO looking for leads after shooting death in Emporia

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the community in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Emporia. At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office received a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia. Deputies arrived at the scene eight minutes later to find a victim, later identified as Monta’ T. Gray, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gray was transported by ambulance to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injury.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly Currituck crash finally leaves hospital

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down. Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, were […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

