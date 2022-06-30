ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police chiefs recommend locks, ballistic-resistant windows for schools

By Adriana Rozas Rivera, Brittany Schaefer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhYpJ_0gR5QyNy00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Recent school shootings have prompted the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association (RIPCA) to delineate guidelines in an effort to improve school safety.

The RIPCA held a news conference Thursday at Lincoln High School to discuss their suggested protocols . Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell Weaver, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and other local officials were in attendance.

The report recommends that school buildings have locks on exterior doors, ballistic-resistant windows and alert systems that provide direct contact with police.

School administrators are encouraged to have first aid supplies in all classrooms, along with master keys, building plans and school resource officers on hand. Social media training on “expected and appropriate conduct” is also recommended.

Additionally, schools should provide active threat training to all students, according to the report.

Read the full report here

Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello said school building design and construction should factor into the safety protocols.

“Talking to our police chiefs across the state and their colleagues and their communities in terms of superintendent, we found that a lot of times they were relying on other buildings that have been built, architects, without really involving law enforcement in the discussion,” Mello added. “So we created the document as a common sense approach.”

The report also recommends that the Rhode Island Department of Education create a video tool for parents on active threats in schools and train staff on responding to emergencies.

“Most of them are smaller projects, they’re not major recommendations,” Mello said. “The governor fast-tracked some grant funding to be available to schools in every community. So we felt it was appropriate for us as law enforcement to say these are the things that we think are most effective.”

A federal report said there were 93 shootings last year, including the massacre in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers .

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Arrest Man for Road Rage Incident on Route 95

Rhode Island State Police (RISP) arrested a man following a road rage incident on Route 95 in Providence on Saturday. Shortly after 4 PM, RISP said that Troopers arrested Harry Cornier, age 45, Pawtucket. He is being charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an officer in execution...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

FEMA to reimburse RI $3M for temporary hospitals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will reimburse R.I. more than $3 million for temporary hospital facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $3,076,350 Public Assistance grant will go to the Department of Administration for contracting to set up and operate three alternative hospital sites totaling almost 1,400 hospital beds that provided […]
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Shootings#Windows#Chiefs#School Principal#Lincoln High School
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Ashley Kalus, candidate for Governor

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. features leaders in Rhode Island – this week Ashley Kalus, Republican candidate for Governor. They talk about why Kalus wanted to run for Governor, what inspires her, what the issues are that are important to Rhode Island in the campaign that she will focus on.
EDUCATION
independentri.com

Local state reps leave their mark as General Assembly wraps session

Newly passed state laws from local legislators aim to help children, expecting mothers and the environment, improve social services and limit how young someone can be to buy a gun. The General Assembly wrapped up its session last week, and the flurry of bills is set to become law –...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

President of NEA of Rhode Island to retire later this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The president of the National Educational Association Rhode Island is stepping down later this year. Lawrence Purtill made the announcement Thursday his last day will be on December 30, 2022. Purtill will have completed 23 years as president of the organization upon his retirement. He...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Supreme Court denies appeal for man convicted of killing infant daughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court said Wednesday an appeal was denied for a Providence man convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2012. Christopher Jimenez was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse for beating his 5-week-old daughter Christina to death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
GoLocalProv

8 Surprises Emerging This Election Season

It’s official — candidates looking to run for office in Rhode Island in 2022 have declared, and there are some surprises. As GoLocal reported earlier this week, a growing number of top lawmakers are quitting — and now, there are some new faces looking to enter the political arena.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Boulders Placed in Shoreline Parking Areas Restrict Access

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some popular fishing and coastal access spots have less parking this summer. Two areas managed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have had their parking reduced since the onset of the pandemic: the Camp Cronin Fishing Area near Point Judith Lighthouse and the Black Point Trail on Ocean Road.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

FEMA to reimburse Rhode Island more than $3M

PROVIDNCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing Rhode Island more than $3 million. The reimbursement is for the cost of setting up temporary hospitals facilities during the pandemic, FEMA announced Wednesday. The three sites; the Dunkin Donuts Center, the former Citizens Bank Call Center in...
HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy