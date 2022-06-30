Children’s Mercy Park welcomes 50 new citizens during July 4th celebration

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fifty lucky people will be celebrated at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday as they are sworn in as United States citizens before the Sporting Kansas City match.

Hailing from 27 countries, the newest citizens of the United States will take their oath of allegiance to the nation as part of Children’s Mercy Park’s celebration of Independence Day.

Among those taking the oath on Sunday is Sporting KC kitman Mike Flaherty’s wife, Wandee Flaherty, from Thailand.

The honorable Robert D. Berger will administer the oath, accompanied by Uzbekistani cellist Sunnat Ibragimov who will play the national anthem. Ibragimov will also be naturalized on Sunday.

“Ceremonies at iconic American venues like Children’s Mercy Park not only make these events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States,” the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services said.

Following the ceremony, the newly naturalized citizens and their families will be in attendance as Sporting KC take on the New York Red Bulls.

