Clemson football releases freshman jersey numbers. Check out the full list
With its season opener just over two months away, Clemson football has released jersey numbers for all 20 members of its high school signing class of 2022.
Here’s a full list with recruiting information attached for each enrolled scholarship player in a class that ranked third in the ACC and 14th in the country, per the 247Sports Composite.
Clemson freshman jersey numbers
No. 0: WR Antonio Williams , former four-star recruit from Dutch Fork HS
No. 2: QB Cade Klubnik , former five-star recruit from Westlake (Tex.) HS
No. 8: WR Adam Randall, former four-star recruit from Myrtle Beach HS
No. 10: CB Jeadyn Lukus , former five-star recruit from Mauldin HS
No. 12: S Sherrod Covil Jr. , former four-star recruit from Oscar Smith (Va.) HS
No. 15: DE Jahiem Lawson , former three-star recruit from Daniel HS
No. 16: CB Myles Oliver , former three-star recruit from Douglas County (Ga.) HS
No. 17: LB Wade Woodaz , former three-star recruit from Jesuit (Fla.) HS
No. 18: S Kylon Griffin , former three-star recruit from Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) Prep
No. 19: RB Keith Adams Jr. , former three-star recruit from Pine View (Utah) HS
No. 22: WR Cole Turner , former three-star recruit from Vestavia Hills (Ala.) HS
No. 23: CB Toriano Pride Jr. , former four-star recruit from East St. Louis (Ill.) HS
No. 26: LB TJ Dudley , former four-star recruit from Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) Prep
No. 31: LB Kobe McCloud , former three-star recruit from Gaither (Fla.) HS
No. 38: PK Robert Gunn III , former three-star recruit from Pinellas Park (Fla.) HS
No. 50: OL Collin Sadler , former four-star recruit from Greenville HS
No. 78: OL Blake Miller , former three-star recruit from Strongsville (Ohio) HS
No. 85: TE Josh Sapp , former three-star recruit from Greenville HS
No. 89: P Jack Smith , former three-star recruit from Saraland (Ala.) HS
No. 93: DT Caden Story , former four-star recruit from Lanett (Ala.) HS
Comments / 0