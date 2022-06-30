ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football releases freshman jersey numbers. Check out the full list

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
With its season opener just over two months away, Clemson football has released jersey numbers for all 20 members of its high school signing class of 2022.

Here’s a full list with recruiting information attached for each enrolled scholarship player in a class that ranked third in the ACC and 14th in the country, per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson freshman jersey numbers

No. 0: WR Antonio Williams , former four-star recruit from Dutch Fork HS

No. 2: QB Cade Klubnik , former five-star recruit from Westlake (Tex.) HS

No. 8: WR Adam Randall, former four-star recruit from Myrtle Beach HS

No. 10: CB Jeadyn Lukus , former five-star recruit from Mauldin HS

No. 12: S Sherrod Covil Jr. , former four-star recruit from Oscar Smith (Va.) HS

No. 15: DE Jahiem Lawson , former three-star recruit from Daniel HS

No. 16: CB Myles Oliver , former three-star recruit from Douglas County (Ga.) HS

No. 17: LB Wade Woodaz , former three-star recruit from Jesuit (Fla.) HS

No. 18: S Kylon Griffin , former three-star recruit from Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) Prep

No. 19: RB Keith Adams Jr. , former three-star recruit from Pine View (Utah) HS

No. 22: WR Cole Turner , former three-star recruit from Vestavia Hills (Ala.) HS

No. 23: CB Toriano Pride Jr. , former four-star recruit from East St. Louis (Ill.) HS

No. 26: LB TJ Dudley , former four-star recruit from Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) Prep

No. 31: LB Kobe McCloud , former three-star recruit from Gaither (Fla.) HS

No. 38: PK Robert Gunn III , former three-star recruit from Pinellas Park (Fla.) HS

No. 50: OL Collin Sadler , former four-star recruit from Greenville HS

No. 78: OL Blake Miller , former three-star recruit from Strongsville (Ohio) HS

No. 85: TE Josh Sapp , former three-star recruit from Greenville HS

No. 89: P Jack Smith , former three-star recruit from Saraland (Ala.) HS

No. 93: DT Caden Story , former four-star recruit from Lanett (Ala.) HS

