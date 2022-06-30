ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

FEMA assistance approved for Oklahoma counties following May tornadoes, flooding

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Flash flooding in Okmulgee County Car stalled in flood waters in Okmulgee

The White House has approved Oklahoma’s federal disaster assistance request connected to tornadoes and flooding that happened in May.

Gov. Kevin Stitt filed the request after multiple areas suffered flood damage and wind damage. Now, homeowners and business owners in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties are eligible to file for FEMA assistance.

Funds can be used for housing repairs or temporary housing.

Nearly 600 homes were damaged and 20 homes were destroyed in the storms. At least 26 people were hurt.

