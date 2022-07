Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment of the day for the 2023 recruiting class. Just a few hours after four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey announced he was committing to UNC, the Tar Heels landed a three-star offensive lineman as Robert Grigsby pledged his verbal to the program. Grigsby is the 11th player to join UNC’s 2023 class and the fourth player to commit in the past week. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Grigsby is a Kennesaw, Georgia native that plays at North Cobb High School and had a total of 30 offers in his recruitment. He took official visits...

KENNESAW, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO