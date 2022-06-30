Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.

3 DAYS AGO