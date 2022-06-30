Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holiday travel season ramps up, gas prices continue to decline. However, they still remain at record highs for the fourth of July weekend. According to GasBuddy, the national average of a gallon of regular gas was $3.11 during last year’s holiday weekend. This year, the average is $4.84.
At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County emergency services director who was involved in a serious crash in June “continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator,” his family said in a post to Facebook on Friday. On the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page was posted the following update: “Carnie continues to […]
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for 17-year-old Tatyani Roundtree. They said she ran away from her home on Golden Road in Greenville and has been spotted in Grimesland and Wilson. Roundtree is described as 4'2" tall and about 110 pounds. Anyone with...
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Much needed rain showers will help clear smoky conditions caused by the Hyde County woods fire. The fire, which is on Ferebee Road has charred about 1,938 acres. According to North Carolina Forest Service officials, the fire is currently 44% contained. Throughout the week many Eastern...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions. In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future. The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief has announced his resignation after nearly seven years on the job. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement Friday. His last day on the job will be July 29. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of Interim Police Chief. “I want...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
During our 2nd New Bern Historical Society History Quest this year, we asked the children what historic destination they liked the best. The overwhelming response was “the clock.” What is this unique clock that has been a beloved part of the New Bern downtown landscape for over a century and turns one hundred and two years old this month?
Three sites failed in the Upper Neuse this week: Poole Road canoe launch, Clayton River Walk and Neuse Golf Club, also in Clayton. Three sites failed in the Lower Neuse for a second week running: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club, Lawson Creek Park and Slocum Creek in Havelock.
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in critical condition after she pulled her car in front of a tractor-trailer hauling chicken feed Thursday afternoon in Duplin County. Duplin County Emergency Management says the crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tram Road and Bennett’s Bridge Road in the Pleasant Grove area of the county.
Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rolling Thunder organization is holding a Ron Relay Memorial Ride. On July 9 you can take part in the Ron Relay and Chapter NC-5 Fallen Members Memorial Ride. The ride will take you through Onslow County, starting and ending at New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville. Registration is at 9 […]
Pitt County Schools to increase teacher signing bonuses. On Wednesday, the Down East Wood Ducks took on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a few special guests in the crowd to cheer them on. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office offering house checks.
Tuesday, July 5, the next regular session meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern. Should you wish to petition the Board please make sure that you arrive by 5:30 p.m. to sign up. CALL TO ORDER. ROLL CALL. PLEDGE...
WNCT's Angie Quezada kicks off our month-long "Living Local" series with her visit to Oriental in Pamlico County. She has more on what makes the town special and the 42nd Croaker Festival, which kicked off Friday and continues Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial ride will be held later this month to raise money for fallen heroes. Rolling Thunder Chapter NC-5 is hosting the annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride on July 9 at the New River Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville. Motorcyclists will ride through Onslow County starting and ending...
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Get ready to have some fun. On July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., an event called West Fest will take place. It is a .8-mile stretch of CommUNITY Celebration in the historic West Greenville Cultural District, happening across multiple sites along West 5th Street. The event will feature food trucks, […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor has increased the expanse of the severe drought across the East. While rain has fallen the past few days, many areas are still several inches short. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, we saw a grand total of 0.03″ of rain this past week (from the 23rd to the 29th), a full inch below average. Since the start of the year, we’ve seen 16.19″, which is 7.3″ short of the seasonal norm. This marks the third driest start to a calendar year on record.
