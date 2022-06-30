ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

City of Santa Clarita Galleries Welcome Three New Exhibits in July

By City of Santa Clarita
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet an understanding of the complexity of art as you explore three new exhibits coming to city of Santa Clarita galleries in July. Textiles, photography and acrylics will give you a glimpse not only into the artists’ perspective on the world but also the passion and care put into the creation...

Santa Clarita Radio

Fourth Of July Parade Returns To Santa Clarita Streets In 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade is coming back to the streets of Old Town Newhall, with Senator Scott Wilk, Suzette Valladares and Olympian Brittany Cervantes riding aboard the KHTS fire truck. Announced by Terrell and Sharon on 98.1 FM...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Fourth of July events across the valley

The city of Santa Clarita has multiple events to entertain the community in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, starting early in the morning on Monday and running throughout the day and into the evening, highlighted by the return of the Fourth of July Parade after a two-year pandemic hiatus and culminating with the city’s fireworks show at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Valencia, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Newhall, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
globalcirculate.com

Claremont Cancels July Fourth Fireworks Show – NBC Los Angeles

The city of Claremont canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show due to the risk of brush fires amid the extended California drought. Fireworks shows are the traditional way to celebrate Independence Day, but for some communities across the southwest, including Arizona, Colorado and California, there will be no fireworks this year.
CLAREMONT, CA
scvnews.com

Abigail Alvidrez Receives Inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award

Abigail Alvidrez, of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, was recently named the recipient of the inaugural Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award. The awards luncheon, hosted by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, was held June 12 at Hyatt Regency Valencia and attracted a sold-out crowd of 180 attendees.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Manager Ken Striplin | Protecting the Santa Clara River

Santa Clarita is known for its picturesque neighborhoods and streets. But did you know that streets, curbs and gutters are part of an expansive storm drain system designed to efficiently move stormwater to prevent local flooding? The streets and gutters are gently sloped to redirect water to storm drain pipes that run directly to the Santa Clara River. Pollutants that are left on the ground, including pet waste and pesticides, can be carried with stormwater or irrigation runoff.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Matthew Santos
sanfernandosun.com

City of San Fernando Welcomes First Pride Edition of Outdoor Market

The San Fernando Outdoor Market has opened a new chapter in its brief history. The market, which began in February of 2021, held its inaugural Pride edition on June 25 to celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community. Vendors lined the streets of the San Fernando Market despite the sweltering heat....
SAN FERNANDO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach firefighters’ band makes debut

They were not listed for the day’s entertainment. Sea Shift and the Overtimers took the stage in Riviera Village at 10 a.m. last Saturday, before the schedule started at 11:30. The mayor was there, a city councilman and a smattering of a crowd for a band made up of...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

It’s official: Fireworks show canceled

LANCASTER — The professional July Fourth fireworks show planned, for Monday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, was officially canceled, on Friday, after the company contracted by the city of Lancaster for it ran afoul of the state fire marshal. According to an earlier announcement by the city, the state...
LANCASTER, CA
#City Hall#Gallery#Galleries#Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Announces New City Manager, Miguel Márquez

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena City Council has announced the selection of Miguel Márquez to serve as the City’s next city manager. Márquez currently serves as the chief operating officer of the County of Santa Clara, responsible for all operations of the County, the largest in northern California, with nearly two million residents, 22,000 full-time employees, and an annual operating budget in excess of $11 billion. He has unique and successful experience overseeing the daily operations of the County, which serves a diverse urban and rural population, including working with the County’s public health department, health and hospital system, public safety and justice systems, social services agency, parks and recreation, the Emergency Operations Center (including helping to lead the County’s pandemic response), the Office of Supportive Housing (working to create sustainable and affordable housing), and working with the community to address social justice issues.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Residents Plan Protest of Gun World Today

First published in the June 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A group of Burbank residents planned this week to protest the opening of a large Gun World location today, June 25, citing concerns about the store’s size and proximity to schools. Protest organizers said they want to...
BURBANK, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Respond to Gushing Water in Tiara Street Park

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Flooding at a North Hollywood park prompted a response from the fire department early Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called around 7:23 a.m., July 2, to the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Califa Street for a water flow alarm inside the premises of Tiara Street Park in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Montebello : Best 7 PLaces to visit in Montebello, CA

"Montebello, a historic community of 62,000 people, is located in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County." This Los Angeles suburb was once an agricultural center. It is now a gateway city that offers many parks and recreational opportunities. It is centrally located and has easy access to other cities as well as the beaches.
MONTEBELLO, CA

