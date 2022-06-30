Salisbury man convicted of assault after strangling wife during argument

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO