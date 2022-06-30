ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury man convicted of assault after strangling wife during argument

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of assault and other charges stemming from a December 2021 incident. Darius Deal was convicted of first and...

www.wmdt.com

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Owings woman convicted of Abusing elderly patient

On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.  The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary caregiver for the bedridden, elderly victim.  On December 21, 2021, […]
OWINGS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
US News and World Report

Former Officer Charged With Tampering, Lying After Shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with his shooting and wounding of a carjacking suspect has lost a bid to dismiss the case. A Superior Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss the indictment against former...
DOVER, DE
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

State’s Attorney’s Office says man who killed Corporal Glenn Hilliard faces additional charges

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Wicomico County, the man who admitted to killing Corporal Glenn Hilliard is facing additional charges. Austin Davidson is now facing two counts of burglary, on top of the murder charge. On the night of the murder, Davidson allegedly broke into a mobile home to hide and had been squatting in a strangers home, otherwise known as living in someone else’s home. He was also charged for having an AK47 at the home.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
#Sentencing#Strangling#Violent Crime
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
CAMDEN, DE
WMDT.com

Wednesday morning crash claims the life of 21-year-old Greensboro woman, police investigating

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning. On June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road and drove off the north edge of the roadway. As the vehicle exited the roadway it began rotating in a clockwise direction. After leaving the roadway the Pontiac traveled a short distance until its driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.
GREENSBORO, MD
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Drug investigation concludes with arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested earlier this month following a drug investigation. As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home of 41-year-old Terrence Hugee, located in the 800 block of College Lane. Surveillance was established on the residence on June 9th, during which Hugee was seen leaving. A traffic stop was initiated, and the warrant was executed on the apartment.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Four young PA men charged in robbery at Ocean City motel

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in Ocean City last weekend after allegedly robbing and assaulting a man in a motel room downtown. Jelyja Joseph Malcom, 18, D’andre Xavier Sampson, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Jaden Shawn Mallery, 18, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania were arrested by Ocean City Police on June 25 near 20th Street and charged with robbery, assault, theft, and reckless endangerment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. woman arrested for burglary, theft

HARTLY, Del. – A Camden woman is behind bars after being arrested on burglary and other related charges. At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road for a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that a female subject had trespassed onto the property and stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto other nearby properties, stolen items from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
firststateupdate.com

State Police Identify Inmate Who Died In Sussex County

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died at Sussex Correctional Institution on June 25, 2022 as Terry Spence, 52, of Lewes, DE. Officials said the investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available. Original Story. Delaware State Police...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

