Coeur D'alene, ID

Newborn abandoned outside Coeur d’Alene apartment

By Elenee Dao
 2 days ago

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is looking for the mother of a newborn who was left on the doorstep of an apartment Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Hanley Ave and N Courcelles Parkway at 6 a.m. and found a baby wrapped in a towel in a stroller outside.

The person who reported the abandoned newborn told police they found the baby as they left for work. First responders say the baby appears to be full-term and healthy and was born only hours earlier to the call. Medical personnel took the baby to Kootenai Health for further evaluation.

Detectives went to the complex and are working to figure out and identify the baby’s birth mother or any other relatives.

Coeur d’Alene Police ask anyone with information that could help identify the mother to contact them at (208) 769-2320.

Kim Riley
2d ago

I'm glad the baby was found before any harm came to the child . at least now ,the child has a chance to find love and support. too many times , situations like this have ended in tragedy

Seeya Later
2d ago

To put baby in front of a specific door it must be someone that has seen the occupant and though they would be a safe person for the baby. At least the mother tried to keep the baby safe rather than dumping it. I can’t imagine having to make that decision and am glad that baby is safe and hope the birth mother gets any help that she needs.

DSUE
2d ago

Unfortunately, with new laws in Idaho more people are going to be doing this..and back alley situations are going to rise!

104.3 WOW Country

Newborn Baby Abandoned on Idaho Apartment Doorstep

Northern Idaho is trying to locate a mother who left a newborn, just hours old, on the front doorstep of an apartment. KTVB Says, "The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) found an abandoned newborn baby on the steps of an apartment complex early Thursday morning. Medical personnel arrived and took the baby to Kootenai Health to be evaluated. Police said the baby appeared to be a full-term, healthy baby. The baby, who police said was born just hours before they arrived to the apartment, was wrapped in a towel and left in an outside stroller."
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

