Newborn abandoned outside Coeur d’Alene apartment

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is looking for the mother of a newborn who was left on the doorstep of an apartment Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Hanley Ave and N Courcelles Parkway at 6 a.m. and found a baby wrapped in a towel in a stroller outside.

The person who reported the abandoned newborn told police they found the baby as they left for work. First responders say the baby appears to be full-term and healthy and was born only hours earlier to the call. Medical personnel took the baby to Kootenai Health for further evaluation.

Detectives went to the complex and are working to figure out and identify the baby’s birth mother or any other relatives.

Coeur d’Alene Police ask anyone with information that could help identify the mother to contact them at (208) 769-2320.

