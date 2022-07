GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan explains one of the main reasons gas prices are declining. “Oil prices are plummeting today on fears of an economic slowdown or a recession. That could send prices down even further in the next couple of weeks, in fact it’s not impossible,” De Haan says.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO