ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Brandi Glanville on Taylor Armstrong Drama and If She’d Return to 'RHOBH'

Extra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville is back on Season 2 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Brandi, who spilled the tea on all the “RHUGT” drama, including her tension with Taylor...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Lisa Rinna: Kathy Hilton told me Kim Richards ‘made up’ Harry Hamlin rumors

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna claims Kathy Hilton told her Kim Richards made up that there were rumors about Harry Hamlin during their infamous dinner from hell in Season 5. Rinna — who’s been married to Hamlin for 25 years — made the allegation Sunday below an unrelated Instagram photo of co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff’s dog after Hilton commented, “So sweet ❤️.” Replying directly to her frenemy, Rinna, 58, wrote, “I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Glam has been a hot topic of conversation lately. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne admitted it’s something she can’t “downsize.” Despite being sued left and right, not to mention the optics, Erika considers her glam “art.” Uber rich cast members like Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed how silly […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards 'Cannot Move' After Suffering Back Injury

Kyle Richards is not having the best week. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her physical condition. Richards revealed that she suffered a back injury and posted a photo of herself watching television with a tray of food on her lap. "I hurt my back and cannot move," she captioned the shot on June, 9. "This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future." Last week, the Bravo star stepped out for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards where she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost upon us. The second season of the hit franchise RHUGT is set to debut June 23rd on Peacock. And things have been heating up in the months following filming. With cast members like Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge, you know things are going to get mean. […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson “Dates People Who Pretend To Have Cancer”; Slams Vicki For Dissing Blue Stone Manor appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Kim Richards
E! News

Erika Jayne's Drunken Moments From RHOBH's Latest Episode, Ranked

Love or hate her, there's no denying that Erika Jayne makes for great reality TV. If that wasn't obvious before, then the June 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills certainly solidified it. We picked back up in Mexico, where the group has been enjoying a drama-filled vacation as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff continue to clash, Diana Jenkins is starting to wage her first feud and Kyle Richards is probably off somewhere doing the splits.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Really Does “Not Want to Discuss” This Moment on RHOBH

The RHOBH cast member also reveals what she says she's "never going to do" again. There’s no doubt that a good time was had by many at Garcelle Beauvais’ 55th birthday party, which was featured in the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of Garcelle’s guests in particular appeared to enjoy herself perhaps just a bit more than others on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Ultimate Girls#Tch
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shares the Best Photo with Kyle Richards: “Housewives Party in Paris”

“The duo you didn’t know you needed,” the RHOA cast member wrote of the sweet snapshot. Kenya Moore recently experienced an epic Housewives crossover moment with Kyle Richards in Paris — and luckily for us, she captured it on camera. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram to share the sweetest snapshot from her fun meet-up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘Wife.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Says Cast Is Called “Racist” If They Fight With Garcelle Garcelle Beauvais In Response To Diana Jenkins Drama; Says If Fans Are “Triggered” They Should Watch Real Housewives Of Dubai

When will Lisa Rinna learn that words matter? Probably never. But her most pressing lesson should be in the epic words of Dorinda Medley, “Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it.” Because Lisa will surely regret writing her latest social media thoughts. And while she used her tried and true tactic of immediately deleting […] The post Lisa Rinna Says Cast Is Called “Racist” If They Fight With Garcelle Garcelle Beauvais In Response To Diana Jenkins Drama; Says If Fans Are “Triggered” They Should Watch Real Housewives Of Dubai appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Proves She Texted Denise Richards An Apology Over Affair Rumors

Lisa Rinna is providing receipts. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, took to her Instagram Story on June 23 to share a screenshot of the message she supposedly texted former co-star Denise Richards, 51, to apologize for not believing her denial of rumors that she hooked up with RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville, 49, which Brandi herself said happened. In a text that was dated October 2 (seen here), Lisa wrote to the new OnlyFans member, saying, “Denise, I’m deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best.” The screenshot showed a reply from Denise reading, “Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says She Is Ignoring “Hundreds Of Texts” From Vicki Gunvalson Amid Their Feud

Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is almost here, and I am ready for the chaos! Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley didn’t get along with Vicki Gunvalson from the jump. Dorinda and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star clashed over the Covid-19 vaccine. It also seems that Vicki […] The post Dorinda Medley Says She Is Ignoring “Hundreds Of Texts” From Vicki Gunvalson Amid Their Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Taylor Armstrong ‘Shocked’ By Brandi Glanville’s Comments About Russell’s Death

Taylor Armstrong, 51, has spoken out about Brandi Glanville‘s questionable remarks regarding what constituted the worst The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season of her existence. During the Season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on June 23, Brandi, 49, said Season 2 was the worst season ever because she was so upset about the death of Taylor’s husband, Russell Armstrong. “It was the worst like f—king time in my life,” Brandi stated while at dinner with her co-stars. Taylor then noted that was the year her husband died. “I literally on my life had the worst time of my life that season,” Taylor continued before shamelessly going on about how “insane” that experience was for her.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd

Looks like Shannon Beador might have a bone to pick with her party buddy Kelly Dodd. The current (and former) Real Housewives of Orange County stars are now debating on who knows what for the upcoming season. Kelly has been speculating on social media for some time who is being cast for next season. But […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy