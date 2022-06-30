Report: P.J. Tucker 'unlikely' to return to Heat, 'multiple teams' interested in veteran forward

Former Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) has multiple teams interested in him. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Though he is almost certainly in the latter stages of his NBA career, forward P.J. Tucker has been among the most talked about players as the offseason ramps up towards Thursday evening's free agency kickoff.

It was reported on Monday that "numerous rival teams" are expecting Tucker to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $30 million deal. According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Philadelphia is among a host of teams interested in the 37-year-old.

Tucker had the choice to return to Miami for the 2022-2023 season by exercising a $7.35 million player option, but declined. He's coming off of a season in which he averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds 2.1 assists and 27.9 minutes per game across 71 contests.

A veteran of five NBA teams, Tucker's numbers over the Heat's run to the Eastern Conference Finals this spring were similar to his regular season statistics, averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 28.3 minutes per game over 18 contests (all of them starts.)