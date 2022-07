A Rolfe woman, who left several cats and kittens in unsanitary conditions, has been charged with 34 counts of Animal Neglect. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, late in the afternoon on June 22nd, law enforcement was called to the residence at 204 Walnut Street in Rolfe. Approximately 30 cats and kittens were discovered without food and water in the vacated house. Law enforcement was advised that 51-year-old Jennifer Sproston had been bringing the cats to the residence and keeping them there.

