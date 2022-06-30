ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Neillsville Patrol Officers Recently Trained With Ballistic Shields by Clark County Sheriff Patrol Captain

cwbradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeillsville Patrol Officers were recently trained by a Clark County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain with their ballistic shields. At one time,...

cwbradio.com

Related
cwbradio.com

Names of Individuals Involved in Wood County Accident Released

The names of the individuals involved in a two vehicle accident in Wood County earlier this week have been released. The accident occured in Wood County at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG Wednesday just after 8pm. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Nicole Francis of Marshfield, failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Person killed in hit-and-run Sunday morning in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department said in a release that the person was walking on the westbound side of Highway 12 when they were hit by a vehicle during the early morning hours Sunday. Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run crash at 5:16 a.m. on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Person rescued from car hanging over creek in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2 for a car hanging 25 feet over Duncan Creek. One person was in the vehicle and couldn’t get out. Battalion Chief John Bowe says Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services stabilized the car, and the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
County
Clark County, WI
Clark County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Neillsville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

Wood County Sheriff's Department Responds to Two Vehicle Accident

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident. The accident occured in Wood County at the intersection of Hwy 173 and Hwy GG Wednesday just after 8pm. The initial investigation indicates a Sport Utility vehicle failed to yield the right away from Hwy GG while crossing Hwy 173.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fireworks cause pontoon fire on Lake Wissota Saturday night

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a pontoon fire caused by fireworks happened Saturday night on Lake Wissota. The Chippewa Fire District said in a release that they received a report about a boat on fire at 10:11 p.m. near 189th Street on Little Lake Wissota.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Family of Neillsville Man Killed in Confrontation With Law Enforcement Sues Several Agencies Involved

The family of a Neillsville man that was shot and killed by law enforcement officers back in 2019 is suing several agencies. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, at the request of the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, had been investigating an officer involved death that took place just before noon on Saturday, March 2nd of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after crash in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in Wood County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway GG in the Township of Port Edwards.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Two involved in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY – A Marshfield woman was injured when she failed to yield for an oncoming truck. The crash occurred on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 173 and GG in the township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mother of Monroe County homicide victim accuses authorities of not protecting her daughter

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nikki Latimer said her late daughter, 32-year-old Sara Latimer, suffered a stroke in 2010 and had been under the legal guardianship of another adult, but the court system allowed her to terminate this status. “Judge Sharp said she’s fine because she has a high IQ because she is a smart girl but mental illness has nothing...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show. Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Hanneman, Keller graduate from Wisconsin State Patrol Academy

CLARK COUNTY – Two Stevens Point men are among the newest officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, after 37 graduates received their badges at a ceremony in La Crosse on June 30. The graduates will join nearly 500 sworn officers assigned to State Patrol’s seven regional posts across Wisconsin....
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Driver airlifted from crash scene

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. It happened around 8pm Wednesday in Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV failed to yield the right away from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173. The SUV crashed into a truck that was heading north on Highway 173.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in fire Thursday in Town of Wheaton

TOWN OF WHEATON (CHIPPEWA COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Wheaton Fire & Rescue put out a structure fire Thursday evening before it had a chance to spread to other buildings. In a Facebook post Friday, Wheaton Fire & Rescue said that they were called to a fire on 10th Street at 9:36 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found wood debris from a destroyed corn crib that had caught on fire and was threatening other nearby buildings. The fire was put out as it approached a nearby granary, which was checked over for any signs of catching on fire. The fire was contained to the debris without damaging the granary.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Association of recovering motorcyclists ride through Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 150 motorcyclists rode through Onalaska on Saturday to celebrate recovery. The Association of Recovering Motorcyclists, or ARM, is a group of clean and sober bikers who connect and support one another in addiction recovery. It is the world’s largest clean and sober motorcyclist association. Bruce Stumlin, who has been in the group for 36 years,...
ONALASKA, WI

