ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tiny, implantable 'nerve coolers' could offer new hope tor pain sufferers

By Judy Packer-Tursman
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Q5Hl_0gR5Njva00

June 30 (UPI) -- In a new bid to alleviate opiate misuse, scientists said in a new study they have developed and implanted tiny "nerve coolers" in rats that provide targeted, on-demand pain relief. They anticipate the device could be used in humans within several years.

"All existing pain management strategies rely on drugs," but this offers an "engineering alternative," John A. Rogers, professor of biomedical engineering at Northwestern University/Feinberg School of Medicine, and a co-author of the study, told UPI.

Rogers is a co-author of the study, published Thursday in the journal Science. It found that miniaturized, dissolvable implants -- designed to eliminate pain signals in peripheral nerves without the side effects associated with opioids and other analgesics -- produced highly localized cooling when tested on rats with neuropathic pain.

Separately, a Rice University-led team of researchers in March unveiled their work developing an implantable "bioelectronic" device to stimulate peripheral nerves for disorders resistant to traditional drug therapies.

According to Rogers, the tiny embedded "nerve cooler" devices are seen as most useful in the context of postoperative pain management, "inserted as the final step of a surgery that was already needed to treat a patient condition."

Researchers said the device might be used after amputations, nerve grafts or spinal decompression surgeries, for example.

They explained that targeted application of cold temperature directly to nerves, similar to putting ice on a sore joint or muscle, can rapidly and precisely block conduction of pain signals and give temporary relief.

However, the scientists said, conventional nerve-cooling devices are "bulky and rigid with non-specific cooling and high-power requirements" -- qualities that prevent their practical clinical use.

"We're happy with the engineering aspects of these devices," Rogers said, explaining that the researchers' immediate focus "is in careful, systematic studies of temperature thresholds and durations and recovery periods."

"The timeline would involve transition to larger animal models, then non-human primates then first in man studies," Rogers explained. He noted that any new implantable device must pass through a rigorous regulatory process at the Food and Drug Administration to assess efficacy and safety.

"There are no predicates for a device of this type. As a result, I estimate seven years before use in humans, if things go well," Rogers said.

The device is described as a soft, miniaturized, implantable nerve cooling system that is based on "state-of-the-art microfluidic and flexible electronic technologies."

"Borrowing from electrical nerve cuffs," the researchers "use a liquid-to-gas phase transition within microfluidic channels in an elastic band that wraps around peripheral nerves to provide targeted cooling."

The device contains an integrated thermal thin film sensor that provides real-time temperature monitoring and control. It is made from water-soluble, "biocompatible" materials it can absorb into the body over time, thus reducing surgery risk.

According to Rogers, the devices are "fully bioresorbable, with an operational lifetime of a few weeks and a time to complete dissolution of a few months."

He described the size and the mechanical properties as "roughly those of a wide rubber band."

How are they placed? "The known anatomical distribution of nerve bundles and fibers define the location of the cooling needed to address pain that originates from a particular body region or location," Rogers said.

Rogers explained that the flow rates of the coolant define the cooling power. Flow rates "can be modulated up or down as necessary, and the flow can be turned off when pain relief is no longer necessary," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

New Technology May Help Stop Surgical Implant Infections

When people need repeat surgeries to fix issues with a hip or knee implant, infections are often the culprit. Now, a biotech startup says it has a solution — a way to alter the surface of implants so they repel bacteria. The biotech company, DeBogy Molecular, is developing technology...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Neuropathic Pain#New Hope#Pain Management#Nerve Fibers#Rice University
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Real Health

When Fibroid Treatments Fail

In a recurring fantasy, Wendi Cherry is running through a beautiful field of flowers dressed in white during her menstrual cycle. Then, something grabs her feet and pulls her down, and a voice says, “I still gotcha!”. “That’s how it feels,” says Cherry. “I’ve tried a lot of different...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Side Effects of Popular Medicines Discovered: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Could Cause Chronic Pain

Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Page Six

Halsey recalls suffering 3 miscarriages: ‘Abortion saved my life’

Halsey says having an abortion “saved” their life before becoming pregnant again with son Ender. The “Without Me” singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns, penned an open letter in Vogue on July 1 amid the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade. “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” Halsey, 27, wrote in the article published Friday. “The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.” The “Closer” hitmaker continued, “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent dessert recall: These 4 delicious desserts can make you very sick

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from a few weeks ago continues to trigger additional recalls. We’ve already seen several types of desserts made with peanut butter pulled from stores following the peanut butter recall, and that’s because the JIF products are responsible for a Salmonella outbreak in the US. The newest JIF-related recall involves various types of desserts from Deskins Candies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
388K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy