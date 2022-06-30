433 couples share spaghetti strands to break Guinness World Record

June 30 (UPI) -- A housing association in Belgium broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 433 pairs of people to each eat a single strand of spaghetti at the same time.

Upgrade Estate gathered the couples at Flanders Expo in Ghent and each pair shared a strand of spaghetti and ate their way to the middle until their lips met in an "Italian kiss" -- a tradition popularized by Disney cartoon Lady and the Tramp.

Guinness rules required the strand of spaghetti to not break between the participants until their lips touched and each strand of spaghetti had to be consumed within 30 seconds.

The housing association successfully broke the record for most couples eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously with 433 pairs, breaking the previous record of 125 couples, which was set in Paris.