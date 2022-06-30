ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

433 couples share spaghetti strands to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qg9kP_0gR5Ni2r00

June 30 (UPI) -- A housing association in Belgium broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 433 pairs of people to each eat a single strand of spaghetti at the same time.

Upgrade Estate gathered the couples at Flanders Expo in Ghent and each pair shared a strand of spaghetti and ate their way to the middle until their lips met in an "Italian kiss" -- a tradition popularized by Disney cartoon Lady and the Tramp.

Guinness rules required the strand of spaghetti to not break between the participants until their lips touched and each strand of spaghetti had to be consumed within 30 seconds.

The housing association successfully broke the record for most couples eating a single piece of spaghetti simultaneously with 433 pairs, breaking the previous record of 125 couples, which was set in Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinness World Records#The Strand#Strands#Italian
UPI News

Australian teen identifies 40 U.S. presidents in one minute

July 1 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager earned a third Guinness World Records title for her memory skills by correctly identifying 40 U.S. presidents in one minute. Lara Nunan, 16, of Sydney, previously broke the Guinness World Records for most Marvel characters identified in one minute (88) and most cartoon characters identified in one minute (102).
AUSTRALIA
Us Weekly

Inside Rebel Wilson’s Italian Vacation With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: See Photos

That’s amore! Several weeks after Rebel Wilson announced she was dating Ramona Agruma, the twosome have taken their love abroad. “🇮🇹 Ciao bellas 🇮🇹,” the Pitch Perfect star, 42, captioned a Saturday, June 18, Instagram photo with Agruma as they walked hand-in-hand on a cobblestone path. Wilson, for her part, beamed in a floral yellow frock while the Lemon […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Glow! Sam Asghari Calls Wedding To Britney Spears A 'Fairytale': 'It Was Way Overdue For Us'

Wedded bliss! Nearly three weeks after Britney Spears tied the knot with longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, The Princess of Pop’s husband spilled all the romantic details surrounding their newlyweds status in a new interview with Good Morning America."She's amazing, she's doing great," the 28-year-old actor said of Spears, whom he met in 2016 while filming the music video for her song “Slumber Party.” Although Asghari confessed that he’s still getting used to married life — "the husband thing hasn't hit me yet,” he shared — it seems the reality of the couple’s “fairytale” wedding has already sunk...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
UPI News

Underground eel pit turns Kentucky man into TikTok star

July 1 (UPI) -- An animal-loving Kentucky man is becoming famous on TikTok after converting the basement of his house into an eel pit. Nick Tobler said he was inspired to create the eel habitat when he and his brother moved into their grandmother's old house in Taylor Mill and he inspected the home's underground rain cistern, which was originally designed to store rainwater for conversion into fresh drinking water.
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Bear cub rescued from plastic jar in North Carolina

July 1 (UPI) -- A wildlife biologist in North Carolina came to the rescue of a bear cub seen wandering in Asheville with a plastic food container stuck over its head. Justin McVey, a wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, responded to a report of a bear cub with a large plastic jar stuck over its head this week in Asheville and he arrived to find the animal had climbed a tree outside a home.
ASHEVILLE, NC
UPI News

On This Day: 1 millionth Corvette rolls off line

July 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1776, the Second Continental Congress formally adopted a resolution for independence from Britain. In 1788, it was announced in the U.S. Congress that the new Constitution had been ratified by the required nine states, the ninth being New Hampshire. In...
CARS
UPI News

Abandoned Burger King found behind wall at Delaware mall

June 30 (UPI) -- Officials at a Delaware mall said they were "blown away" when a wall at the shopping center turned out to be hiding something unexpected -- a completely intact Burger King restaurant with vintage decor. Tom Dahlke, general manager of the Concord Mall in Wilmington, said he...
WILMINGTON, DE
UPI News

86-year-old woman named world's longest-serving flight attendant

July 1 (UPI) -- A Boston woman who has been working on planes for 65 years was named the world's longest-serving flight attendant by Guinness World Records. Bette Nash, 86, started working as a flight attendant in 1957 for Eastern Airlines and continues to this day at American Airlines without any lapse in employment, Guinness World Records confirmed.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
388K+
Followers
59K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy