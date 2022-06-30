General Hospital star Kimberly J. Brown engaged to Halloweentown II co-star Daniel Kountz

GENERAL Hospital alum Kimberly J. Brown has announced she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Daniel Kountz.

The pair have been together for a few years now, after meeting while starring together in Halloweentown II on Disney Channel.

Halloweentown II stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged Credit: Instagram

Kimberly shared the happy news on Thursday with a sweet photo of the two of them together, and a new ring on her finger.

She captioned the show: “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?”

Adding in a hashtag, she wrote: “I said yes.”

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.