General Hospital star Kimberly J. Brown engaged to Halloweentown II co-star Daniel Kountz

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

GENERAL Hospital alum Kimberly J. Brown has announced she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Daniel Kountz.

The pair have been together for a few years now, after meeting while starring together in Halloweentown II on Disney Channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJZLI_0gR5NWP100
Halloweentown II stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are engaged Credit: Instagram

Kimberly shared the happy news on Thursday with a sweet photo of the two of them together, and a new ring on her finger.

She captioned the show: “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?”

Adding in a hashtag, she wrote: “I said yes.”

