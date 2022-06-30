ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 05:28:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels remain in effect through midnight tonight for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Monday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Mon then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Mon, with slight cooling on Tue. This trough will cause isolated thunderstorms through Tue, with scattered PM thunderstorms along with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough through Mon. For Tue expect isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Interior with scattered thunderstorms in the PM east of Arctic Village to Denali. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern Interior. On Tue most of the lighting will be southeast of Denali to Arctic Village. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; St. Marys; Talbot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S ST. MARYS TALBOT MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy