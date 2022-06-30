Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 05:28:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central Interior Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior Today And Monday .Red Flag Warnings for abundant lightning and extremely dry fuels remain in effect through midnight tonight for zones 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, and 224. The Red Flag Warnings may need to be extended through Monday night. A thermal low pressure trough stretching from Northway to Bettles will remain through Mon then move east to Northway to Arctic Village on Tue. This will cause very warm and moderately dry conditions, along with smoke, to continue over the Interior through Mon, with slight cooling on Tue. This trough will cause isolated thunderstorms through Tue, with scattered PM thunderstorms along with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning along and northeast of this trough through Mon. For Tue expect isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Interior with scattered thunderstorms in the PM east of Arctic Village to Denali. Expect 5000 to 10,000 lightning strokes over Northern Alaska today and Mon with the greatest density of lightning over the Eastern Interior. On Tue most of the lighting will be southeast of Denali to Arctic Village. Min RH should be 25-35% across the Eastern Interior today, then increase Mon through Tue. The Eastern Interior should remain warmer than normal and relatively dry from Wed through the end of the week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR CENTRAL INTERIOR * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Until Midnight Sunday night. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Variable 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...74 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO