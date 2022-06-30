New York Banned Sale Whipped Cream To Those Under 21

Halsey says having an abortion “saved” their life before becoming pregnant again with son Ender. The “Without Me” singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns, penned an open letter in Vogue on July 1 amid the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade. “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” Halsey, 27, wrote in the article published Friday. “The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.” The “Closer” hitmaker continued, “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son...

