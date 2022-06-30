ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Old Town report: Supremely disappointed

By Guest Contributor
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of James Vaughan/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Looking for a delicious dinner your family will love? It’s a real crowd pleaser and so easy to make. It’s perfect for these warm summer days and the gals in your Bridge group will just love it! It travels well, too, so be sure to make this for our Concerts in the Park.

Ham Jell-O Salad! The ingredients include:

  • 1 3-ounce package lemon-flavored gelatin mix
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple in juice, drained and juice reserved
  • 1 ½ tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • ½ cup cold water
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
  • 1 cup finely chopped cabbage
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped cooked ham

Directions:

  • Step One: Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Pour reserved pineapple juice and white wine vinegar into a measuring cup; add enough cold water to equal 1 cup. Stir water-juice mixture into gelatin mixture; refrigerate until cold and beginning to set for about 30 minutes.
  • Step Two: Stir mayonnaise and spicy brown mustard together in a bowl; whisk mayonnaise mixture into cooled lemon gelatin mixture until smooth. Gently fold cabbage, celery, ham, and reserved pineapple into gelatin. Transfer mixture into a ring-shaped gelatin mold.
  • Step Three: Chill in refrigerator until firmly set, about 4 hours. To serve, dip the gelatin mold into hot water to loosen the sides; place a plate on top of the mold, invert, and gently lift the mold from the salad.
  • Step Four: Enjoy your 1950’s dinner to go along with the current state of women’s rights. If this recipe isn’t to your liking, might I suggest you head over to Taco Bell for a Burrito Supreme? It’s far more supreme than our courts and just as bad for your health.

