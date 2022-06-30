ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average Southland gas prices drop for 16th time in 17 days

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday for the 15th consecutive day and 16th time in 17 days, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $6.337.

The average price has dropped 12.3 cents over the past 17 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago but 18.5 cents more than one month ago and $2.033 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 15th consecutive day and 16th time in 17 days, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $6.25. It has decreased 16 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.3 cents Tuesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 7.5 cents less than one week ago but 11.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.985 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 15th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.3 cents to $4.868. It has dropped 14.8 cents over the past 15 days, including 1.6 cents Tuesday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.7 cents less than one week ago but 25.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.759 higher than one year ago.

