The Tower II: Death Message — cast, plot and everything we know

After its highly successful run, gripping crime thriller The Tower is being recommissioned for a second series for ITV.

The upcoming series The Tower II: Death Message will be based on the second book in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels , after The Tower series focused on the first book.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan and BAFTA-nominated actress Tahirah Sharif will be reprising their roles as DS Sarah Collins and PC Lizzie Adama respectively, who are known for their antagonistic relationship towards each other.

ITV’s Head of drama Polly Hill said: “It’s a real thrill to be recommissioning The Tower with an excellent cast and script from Patrick Harbinson and the team at Mammoth Screen. The characters, brilliantly created by novelist Kate London, certainly resonated with our audience who are keen to learn what happens next.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Tower II: Death Message …

There is currently no release date yet for The Tower II: Death Message , but it will air on ITV in the UK. Filming for the four-part drama is due to commence later this summer, so it could hit our screens later next year.

The Tower is available to watch on Britbox in the US . So we can imagine the second series will also debut on the streaming platform after it airs in the UK.

Who is in The Tower II: Death Message?

The much-loved cast is due to return with Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama, Emmett J Scanlan as DI Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw.

The original cast will return. (Image credit: ITV)

What happens in The Tower II: Death Message?

The series opens with Lizzie returning to Farlow station. Her boss and former lover, DI Kieran Shaw pairs her up with Arif Johar (Michael Karim) to take on a domestic violence complaint against Mark Brannon (Charley Palmer Rothwell), who is accused of beating up his girlfriend, Georgina Teel (Rosa Coduri) and terrorising their young daughter Skye.

Lizzie convinces Georgina to tell the truth about what Mark has done to her, allowing Lizzie and Arif to arrest him.

However, once the case reaches court, Lizzie finds herself cross-examined on the stand, leaving the case on a knife-edge.

Meanwhile, Sarah Collins has transferred to Homicide Command where her new boss DCI Jim Fedden isn’t welcoming.

Gemma Whelan plays Sarah Collins in The Tower. (Image credit: BBC)

He asks her to reopen the case of missing school girl Tania Mills, who disappeared on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral.

Sarah knows that she has been given an impossible challenge, but she throws herself into the task with her usual determination and thoroughness. Gradually, she begins to unearth clues that previous investigations overlooked, also helped by the fact that she was a teenager of Tania’s age back in 1997.

Soon enough, Sarah’s investigations take a further twist, resulting in her and Lizzie crossing paths again.

“The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Adama is at the heart of The Tower II , as they are forced to work together for the first time and begin to get a sense of each other’s unique strengths.” Will they be able to put their differences aside and take on the difficult challenge?

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer for the crime-thriller. But we will update this guide as soon as one has been announced.

