Judge says Florida's 15-week abortion law is unconstitutional

By Steve Contorno
CNN
 2 days ago
In a setback for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, a Florida judge has ruled that a new state law banning abortions at 15 weeks is unconstitutional and he intends to block it from taking effect on...

Comments / 141

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

Sounds like more weak, liberal legislating from the bench, just like Roe. Privacy has nothing whatsoever to do with abortion. Not even a little bit. If it did, then every murder or other crime would also be legal because "privacy" would prevent anyone from being entitled to know the crime happened. Just blatantly wrong legal interpretation and abuse of discretion.

Reply(39)
49
Dmat
2d ago

Abortion was just ruled to have NOTHING to do with a "constitutional right" but judges are still trying to use that excuse to keep it from being banned. Really??!

Reply(10)
27
georgeforman
2d ago

So when you ban abortion but then don’t put in writing to exempt cases such as when it is life threatening, I do see why the courts rejected it. Especially in the a country that has a higher rate of maternal deaths than any modern country

Reply(1)
17
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Abortion providers' lives are in growing peril following Roe reversal: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The fallout from the United States Supreme Court's elimination of the constitutional right to access abortion in its June 24th reversal of Roe versus Wade is spreading rapidly across the country. From trigger laws in Republican-controlled states that totally ban or even criminalize the procedure, to patients as young as 10 having to travel hundreds of miles to terminate rape-induced pregnancies, the forewarned consequences of stripping Americans of their reproductive autonomy are rapidly coming to fruition.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Poll shows Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock with strong Georgia lead as voters reckon with Roe repeal

Senator Raphael Warnock has a strong lead in Georgia as voters come to terms with the repeal of federal abortion protections by the Supreme Court and the GOP dream of retaking the Senate appears to be getting further away.A Quinnipiac poll of registered voters puts the reverend at 54 per cent in the state, a whopping 10 points above his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. That’s a far larger margin than Republicans are hoping to see, and shows that Mr Walker has an uphill battle to fight if he wants to flip the seat back red.Buoying Mr Warnock’s chances against...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Why codifying Roe will land right back at the Supreme Court

Victoria Nourse writes that if Democrats gain enough votes to pass a bill establishing a national right to choose abortion along the lines of the Roe v. Wade decision, it could well be challenged and overturned by the Supreme Court. They would have to carefully craft the law's language to try to ensure that it is not invalidated by the conservative majority on the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
